WRBI Radio
Lt. Gov. testifies in support of Senate Bill 1
Statehouse — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday in support of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), legislation which will strengthen the direction Indiana takes in assisting Hoosiers suffering from behavioral health issues, including mental illness and addiction. Authored by Sen. Michael Crider...
indianapublicradio.org
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments
A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
wrtv.com
Public health officials gather at the statehouse to encourage the passage of Holcomb's public health plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana ranks near the bottom of the list in several public health categories. Governor Eric Holcomb wants to invest $240 million into public health across the state. He and the Indiana Department of Health say that would allow local health departments to tailor programming to their needs.
Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives
Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, joined Democrats in voting against […] The post Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbaa.org
Committee passes bill to give Hoosiers more control over the personal data companies keep
Hoosiers would have a lot more control over the data companies keep on them under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Thursday. The bill, SB 5, would require companies to respond to consumers regarding their personal data. That includes finding out what data the companies have, correcting inaccurate information and deleting data, if requested.
wrtv.com
Some Indiana teachers concerned about statehouse bill that would remove regulations
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier teachers testified against a new bill Wednesday that would throw out some of their job's regulations. Senate Bill 486 would no longer require teachers to take several training courses that are currently mandatory. It would also eliminate the need for union representatives to be present when talking about classroom concerns.
publicnewsservice.org
Gun-Safety Advocates Face Uphill Battle with Indiana Lawmakers
Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations
Property owners could get temporary tax relief under a top Indiana lawmaker’s bill that seeks to stymie the impacts of high assessments last spring. A new study projects homeowners’ bills payable this year could increase as much as 15%. That’s more than double what previous reports estimated for the upcoming bills. Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, […] The post Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Solar advocates condemn utility influence on Indiana lawmakers at Renewable Energy Day
Solar advocates said the Indiana legislature is helping utilities eliminate their competition by making independent solar less affordable. That was the message at this year’s Renewable Energy Day at the Statehouse. Minutes before the event, Democratic state representatives tried again and failed to pass amendments that would have made...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
End of the federal public health emergency prompts confusion for recipients and providers
With the end of the federal public health emergency, some Medicaid recipients may no longer be eligible for continued coverage. During this emergency, some Medicaid programs, including traditional Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Healthy Indiana Plan, had a hold on traditional rules that required updated paperwork and documentation to remain eligible for coverage.
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Hoosiers advocated for a bill that seeks to update how the state handles criminal cases involving someone who is HIV-positive. Indiana’s laws that deal with HIV were written over three decades ago at a time when the medical understanding of HIV was still vastly under-researched.
Washington Examiner
Texas billionaire John Arnold bankrolls efforts to overhaul Indiana's criminal justice system
Texas billionaire and former Enron executive John Arnold is behind criminal justice reform initiatives in the state of Indiana that experts warn raise red flags amid recent crime spikes across the United States, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner. The U.S. has seen major violent crime increases in...
WTHR
House bill would change laws that address alleged crimes committed by HIV-positive Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 35 years since doctors handed Carrie Foote what she thought was a death sentence, telling her she had HIV. "I was told I was going to die. I had about three years to live," Foote said. "Fortunately, I lived long enough to reap the benefits of modern medicine and here I am today."
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free books to young children
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
WNDU
Indiana behind nation in policy efforts to prevent, reduce tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana is lagging behind in tobacco control policies, according to a report from the American Lung Association. Per the report, Indiana has a yearly average adult smoking rate of 17.3 percent. 22.9 percent of high school students also report tobacco product usage in the state. Indiana...
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates
Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill
Health care providers, insurers and legislators agree: health care costs are expensive and reimbursements are confusing in Indiana. Lawmakers on the Senate Committee for Health and Provider Services considered a bill Wednesday that hopes to introduce a series of fixes to improve health care access for Hoosiers, but opted to continue working on the bill […] The post Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the focus of new Indiana house bill
Alzheimer’s and Dementia don’t care about your politics or what side of the isle you lean towards: it’s a disease that affects everyone, and one group wants to get ahead of the game. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is pushing House Bill 1422, written by Democratic...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, California. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
