Indiana State

WRBI Radio

Lt. Gov. testifies in support of Senate Bill 1

Statehouse — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday in support of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), legislation which will strengthen the direction Indiana takes in assisting Hoosiers suffering from behavioral health issues, including mental illness and addiction. Authored by Sen. Michael Crider...
indianapublicradio.org

Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments

A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives

Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, joined Democrats in voting against […] The post Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
publicnewsservice.org

Gun-Safety Advocates Face Uphill Battle with Indiana Lawmakers

Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations

Property owners could get temporary tax relief under a top Indiana lawmaker’s bill that seeks to stymie the impacts of high assessments last spring. A new study projects homeowners’ bills payable this year could increase as much as 15%. That’s more than double what previous reports estimated for the upcoming bills. Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, […] The post Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

End of the federal public health emergency prompts confusion for recipients and providers

With the end of the federal public health emergency, some Medicaid recipients may no longer be eligible for continued coverage. During this emergency, some Medicaid programs, including traditional Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Healthy Indiana Plan, had a hold on traditional rules that required updated paperwork and documentation to remain eligible for coverage.
WNDU

Indiana behind nation in policy efforts to prevent, reduce tobacco use

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana is lagging behind in tobacco control policies, according to a report from the American Lung Association. Per the report, Indiana has a yearly average adult smoking rate of 17.3 percent. 22.9 percent of high school students also report tobacco product usage in the state. Indiana...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates

Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill

Health care providers, insurers and legislators agree: health care costs are expensive and reimbursements are confusing in Indiana.  Lawmakers on the Senate Committee for Health and Provider Services considered a bill Wednesday that hopes to introduce a series of fixes to improve health care access for Hoosiers, but opted to continue working on the bill […] The post Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC

Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the focus of new Indiana house bill

Alzheimer’s and Dementia don’t care about your politics or what side of the isle you lean towards: it’s a disease that affects everyone, and one group wants to get ahead of the game. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is pushing House Bill 1422, written by Democratic...
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, California. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
