The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO