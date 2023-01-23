ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDOT awards $4.4 million in infrastructure grants to Johnson County

The Indiana Department of Transportation is tasked with awarding grants to towns, cities and counties across the state to improve infrastructure such as bridges, sidewalks and roads. At the end of last year, Johnson County communities combined received over $4.4 million in funding for improvements according to a report from lawmakers representing the county.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Pendleton Pike Progress project underway

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness moonlights as snowplow driver

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads. Fadness often moonlights as a snowplow driver. “I have been doing this for 15 years now. Every...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Dozens of plow trucks out across the state amidst ice concerns

INDIANAPOLIS – There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters. “We are going to continue to have our 60 trucks out and 100 crew members out as well,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Historic Drake building moves one step closer to redevelopment

The long quest to redevelop a historic apartment building on the near northside is one step closer to a resolution. The Metropolitan Development Commission recently voted to approve the purchase of the Drake, a 1920s apartment building. The eight-story structure is owned by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and sits...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Checking in with Hendricks County EMA

We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing …. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined several other Hoosiers Thursday who testified before the Senate Appropriations committee, urging them to pass...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Watch out for evolving parking ticket scam

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning about the latest version of a parking ticket scam that involves creative crooks using handheld technology. According to the BBB, scammers are using handheld printers to create realistic-looking parking tickets before leaving them on car windshields. Places like Santa Cruz, California and Jefferson City, Missouri have seen recent cases.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

