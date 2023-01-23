Read full article on original website
Southside Times
INDOT awards $4.4 million in infrastructure grants to Johnson County
The Indiana Department of Transportation is tasked with awarding grants to towns, cities and counties across the state to improve infrastructure such as bridges, sidewalks and roads. At the end of last year, Johnson County communities combined received over $4.4 million in funding for improvements according to a report from lawmakers representing the county.
Current Publishing
Pendleton Pike Progress project underway
The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
WISH-TV
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness moonlights as snowplow driver
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads. Fadness often moonlights as a snowplow driver. “I have been doing this for 15 years now. Every...
'They haven't been helpful' | Tenants await repairs to Fishers apartment after December pipe burst
FISHERS, Ind. — It's been about a month since a winter storm that left thousands of people without power and heat across central Indiana. Some are still dealing with the aftermath. Zoe Daniels said she is fed up with the property manager at The Sanctuary at Fishers Apartments, saying...
cbs4indy.com
Dozens of plow trucks out across the state amidst ice concerns
INDIANAPOLIS – There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters. “We are going to continue to have our 60 trucks out and 100 crew members out as well,”...
WISH-TV
Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
Residents call for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers
Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on east side
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
Gasoline use tax continues to decline in Indiana
Indiana drivers are seeing continued decreases in the gasoline use tax. However, that doesn't mean they will see relief at the pump.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
Historic Drake building moves one step closer to redevelopment
The long quest to redevelop a historic apartment building on the near northside is one step closer to a resolution. The Metropolitan Development Commission recently voted to approve the purchase of the Drake, a 1920s apartment building. The eight-story structure is owned by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and sits...
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
cbs4indy.com
Light snow and slick spots Thursday; temperatures turning colder
cbs4indy.com
Checking in with Hendricks County EMA
We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing …. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined several other Hoosiers Thursday who testified before the Senate Appropriations committee, urging them to pass...
cbs4indy.com
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
cbs4indy.com
Watch out for evolving parking ticket scam
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning about the latest version of a parking ticket scam that involves creative crooks using handheld technology. According to the BBB, scammers are using handheld printers to create realistic-looking parking tickets before leaving them on car windshields. Places like Santa Cruz, California and Jefferson City, Missouri have seen recent cases.
