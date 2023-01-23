Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has Considered Buccaneers Return to 'Be Part of the Solution'
Coming off arguably the worst season of his career and a blowout loss in the playoffs, Tom Brady may not want to end his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on such a down note. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington (starts at 2:05 mark), there were times over the course of...
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years
If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Colts Fans Start Online Petition to Keep Jeff Saturday from Becoming Permanent HC
Jeff Saturday is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his 13-year playing career, but fans of the team have apparently seen more than enough of him as a head coach. Colts fan Shawn Ward started an online petition at Change.org titled, "Don't Hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." In a direct...
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC After Less Than 1 Season as Broncos Head Coach
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Kellen Moore Will Be Evaluated, Doesn't Guarantee Return
The Dallas Cowboys let go six assistant coaches Thursday, and they may not be finished. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in the process of being "evaluated" and is not guaranteed to return for the 2023 season. "I really don't want to play this game today,"...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Will Play in AFC Championship vs. Bengals After Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mahomes is "moving around good" and on track to suit up. His health has been a primary storyline after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Kansas...
6 Underclassman Sleepers Set to Skyrocket Up Board During 2023 NFL Draft Process
Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
Sauce Gardner 'Wouldn't Mind' Jets Trading for Aaron Rodgers After Hackett Hire
New York Jets star Sauce Gardner "wouldn't mind" seeing his team add Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The 2022 All-Pro said Thursday on ESPN Radio's Fitz & Harry that he broadly "want(s) what's best for the offense":. Many expect the Jets to be in the market for...
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Steve Wilks on Panthers' Frank Reich Hire: 'I'm Disappointed but Not Defeated'
Steve Wilks addressed the Carolina Panthers passing him over in their coaching search in favor of hiring Frank Reich. Wilks said in a statement Friday he's "disappointed but not defeated." "It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head...
Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson to Cowboys Ahead of Tony Pollard FA
The Dallas Cowboys may not look far to supplement a backfield that could be in flux this offseason. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the team to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 26 overall pick in his most recent 2023 mock draft. Robinson ran for 3,410 yards...
Ravens' Patrick Queen on Lamar Jackson: 'I Wanna See Him Get the Bag' in New Contract
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't appear to be giving the Baltimore Ravens a discount when it comes to negotiations for his new contract, but he has the support of at least one of his teammates. Linebacker Patrick Queen told Kay Adams he hopes to see Jackson get paid what he's...
Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:. The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282...
