ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

New pill marks latest breakthrough in feline diabetes

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq5O2_0kOkqQYR00

(WEHT) – Friends of felines can breathe a sigh of relief knowing new developments in medicine can help their cats live with less stress.

Bexacat is a new pill for cats with diabetes, making it easier to treat them without twice-daily insulin injections. Officials say the drug is the first oral drug approved by the FDA to treat diabetes in cats.

Reports say animals must be carefully screened for other conditions first like liver, kidney and pancreatic disease and monitored for serious side effects.

Black cats… Are they bad luck?

Cats who have already received insulin can’t receive the pill as it could increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Experts say Bexacat is expected to be available in the US in the next upcoming weeks.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
MedicalXpress

Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes

People with diabetes who experience periods of low blood sugar—a common occurrence in those new to blood sugar management—are more likely to have worsening diabetic eye disease. Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine say they have linked such low blood sugar levels with a molecular pathway that is turned on in oxygen-starved cells in the eye.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
BioMed Central

The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes

Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper man charged with identity theft

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says on January 20, an identity theft victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee called JPD to report his identity was being used in Jasper for employment. Police say after an extensive investigation, officers learned that Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to get employed at a […]
JASPER, IN
Margaret Minnicks

Reason for a diabetes drug shortage

Insulin for diabeticsPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 37.3 million people in the United States with diabetes. That's 11.3% of the population. Another 8.5 million people are undiagnosed and don't know they have the disease. Those who are being treated for type 2 diabetes rely on drugs for their well-being.
boldsky.com

Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?

Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy