Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Blind North Texas author looks to inspire others to overcome obstacles

A blind North Texas man is using his life's journey to help others. Blake Lindsay of Envision Dallas, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, has written his third book, "Overcoming Obstacles & Getting Extraordinary Results". Lindsay says while his obstacles are a little different from others, everyone can...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night

DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort

Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at  214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant. 
DALLAS, TX

