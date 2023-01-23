Read full article on original website
WFAA
DFW weather: Is ice in our future? Tracking the cold front
We could see a chance of freezing rain early next week. Here's what we're seeing.
fox4news.com
From slushman to giant snowman, North Texans show off their snowy creations
PLANO, Texas - People across North Texas took the time to have some fun in Tuesday’s snowy and slushy weather. Plano’s Emergency Management share a picture of a tiny snowman on Twitter. "Get excited Plano! Looks like we can *finally* build our first snowman of the season! Or...
fox4news.com
Blind North Texas author looks to inspire others to overcome obstacles
A blind North Texas man is using his life's journey to help others. Blake Lindsay of Envision Dallas, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, has written his third book, "Overcoming Obstacles & Getting Extraordinary Results". Lindsay says while his obstacles are a little different from others, everyone can...
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
WFAA
DFW weather: Could we see ice next week?
Here's a look at what North Texas could see next week in terms of precipitation. Cold rain, freezing rain, sleet... it's all possible.
WFAA
Dallas police will release officer shooting video Friday
The shooting happened Wednesday. One officer was shot in the foot.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
fox4news.com
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Fort Worth officer pushes man to the ground
Officer Jose Salazar was working off-duty security at a bar in Fort Worth at the time of the incident. He was later fired after an investigation by FWPD determined he was untruthful in his reporting of the incident.
fox4news.com
Snow showers pass through Tarrant County
Snow came down pretty heavy at the Buc-ees in far north Fort Worth off I-35 and Highway 114. The snow has been coming down at a steady rate.
fox4news.com
Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night
DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort
Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
fox4news.com
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas police release body cam video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gave new information and addressed the shooting that killed an 18-year-old murder suspect. Body camera video was shown. Chief Garcia then addressed how the department is preparing for possible protests over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
fox4news.com
Dallas police preparing for potential protests over Tyre Nichols killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County carnival ride operator is on track for buying, restarting Forest Park Miniature Train
The Forest Park Miniature Train soon will return as a new investor works to buy the Fort Worth attraction. Mary Talley, Talley Amusements vice president, told the Fort Worth Report she is in the process of purchasing the train and refurbishing the equipment to get it running again. Once the...
fox4news.com
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
fox4news.com
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Dallas police involved in deadly shootout with murder suspect
Dallas PD released video of the shootout with capital murder suspect Joey Fraire. 6 officers fired approximately 57 shots at the 18-year-old suspect who later died in the hospital. A police officer was shot in the foot during the shootout.
fox4news.com
Missing 7, 11-year-old boys found safe by Dallas police
DALLAS - Dallas police found a 7 and 11-year-old they considered ‘critically missing’ safe on Thursday evening. The two boys had last been seen on Montfort Drive on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
