G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Central Texas weather: Even colder, rainy days ahead next week
AUSTIN, Texas - An award-winning weather day is upon us. We're expecting a full day of sunshine with low humidity, light winds and seasonal temps. Bundle up this morning because it's freezing but slowly warming up into the 50s later today. The nice winter weather holds on tomorrow and then...
Austin weather: More rain on the way next week
You can expect sunshine for the next two days, but next week, more rain is on the way. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
Austin weather: Clear skies for the remainder of the week
After some showers and storms in Central Texas, clear skies are forecasted for the rest of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Central Texas weather: 100% chance of rain
Grab your umbrella. We're finally getting widespread rain in the Austin area. Zack Shields shows us how long it will last in his full forecast.
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead
There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
How to check for Central Texas power outages
You can check outage maps on your service provider's website.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin this morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and evaluated by Austin-Travis...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 20-26, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
