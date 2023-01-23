ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Even colder, rainy days ahead next week

AUSTIN, Texas - An award-winning weather day is upon us. We're expecting a full day of sunshine with low humidity, light winds and seasonal temps. Bundle up this morning because it's freezing but slowly warming up into the 50s later today. The nice winter weather holds on tomorrow and then...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead

There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin this morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and evaluated by Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 20-26, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy