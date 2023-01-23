Mission Statement: New Hampshire Humane Society is all about second chances. We are dedicated to finding loving families for homeless pets and providing temporary shelter and care for lost or abandoned pets. We advocate for the humane and kind treatment of animals, each other and the environment. We offer educational programs, provide community services, promote responsible pet care, and we honor the human-animal bond. We work tirelessly to prevent cruelty to animals and work to forge a more humane and kind community.Top Funding Sources:The Lewyt Family Foundation, The Cleary Family, New Hampshire Municipal Partnerships, Eastern Propane & Oil, and Bank of New Hampshire.

LACONIA, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO