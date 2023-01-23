ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County

The Pope Memorial SPCA is dedicated to caring for abandoned and homeless pets, protecting and advocating for pets in need, and promoting the humane treatment of all animals. Our facility is located in Concord, NH, and we serve the surrounding county and beyond. Contact:. Heather Faria. Executive Director. 94 Silk...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Humane Society

Mission Statement: New Hampshire Humane Society is all about second chances. We are dedicated to finding loving families for homeless pets and providing temporary shelter and care for lost or abandoned pets. We advocate for the humane and kind treatment of animals, each other and the environment. We offer educational programs, provide community services, promote responsible pet care, and we honor the human-animal bond. We work tirelessly to prevent cruelty to animals and work to forge a more humane and kind community.Top Funding Sources:The Lewyt Family Foundation, The Cleary Family, New Hampshire Municipal Partnerships, Eastern Propane & Oil, and Bank of New Hampshire.
LACONIA, NH
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
CONCORD, NH
Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units

Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
SALEM, NH

