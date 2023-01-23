Rory McIlroy, who has previously called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf CEO, questioned his ability to lead the Saudi-backed series. Talking Wednesday ahead of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy’s comment was in response to a question over recent movement toward the top of LIV’s org chart. Earlier this week, various outlets reported that Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director, had left the position and that it would not be filled, and that move followed the departure of LIV Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla and LIV’s President of Franchises, Matt Goodman.

1 DAY AGO