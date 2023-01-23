ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

LIV Golf leadership shook up — and Rory McIlroy has a Greg Norman take

Rory McIlroy, who has previously called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf CEO, questioned his ability to lead the Saudi-backed series. Talking Wednesday ahead of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy’s comment was in response to a question over recent movement toward the top of LIV’s org chart. Earlier this week, various outlets reported that Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director, had left the position and that it would not be filled, and that move followed the departure of LIV Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla and LIV’s President of Franchises, Matt Goodman.
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. After a limited exchange of Palestinian rockets and...
Paul, McDonald on US Davis Cup team; Nainkin interim captain

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the player who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week. Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday,...

