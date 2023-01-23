Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Terror in the Streets: The Conviction of Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan Truck Attack KillerWilliamSalNew York City, NY
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Author James McBride to Give Distinguished Lecture at Kean University Feb. 9
UNION, N.J. — Award-winning author and screenwriter James McBride will speak about identity and inclusion on Thursday, February 9 as part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Kean University. McBride, who received the National Book Award for his 2013 novel The Good Lord Bird, which was adapted...
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Serendipity Labs Ridgewood Presents SUTTON PLACE CHIROPRACTIC LUNCH & LEARN
As a wellness consultant and Chiropractor, Dr. Zack Wolff is passionate about helping people live the happiest and healthiest life they can! Dr. Zack will discuss what it takes to live a life of robust health-if desired, he will be conducting complimentary postural assessments, which is a window into how your body/ spine is functioning. He will also be available to answer any health and wellness related questions or concerns you may have! Click the link below to sign up for this event!
School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey
A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
A local legend falls, a trendy bistro rises. Inside new restaurant Madame | Review
For 20 years, French bistro Madame Claude Bis was one of Jersey City’s culinary anchors, mastering its blend of exemplary cuisine and neighborhood aura, never wavering amid the city’s glitzy revitalization. But as owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson decided to move back home to Paris, breaking the...
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
bergenPAC On Sales: The Rascals and RAIN - a Tribute to the Beatles
(Englewood, New Jersey-Jan. 24, 2023) bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
NYC winter storm: AccuWeather says later arrival time impacts snow chances
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm arriving in New York City Wednesday is expected to begin closer to the early afternoon hours, an AccuWeather forecaster said, signaling a shift that will lower the chances snowfall accumulates in the five boroughs. The minor shift in timing has significant implications...
Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday
MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews
NY Waterway Offers Discounts to See the Boats and Meet the Breeds at Javits This Month
NY Waterway is offering discounts to any riders planning to see the upcoming New York Boat Show and the Meet the Breeds Dog Show. Both will be held at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan this January. The New York Boat Show: January 25-29 Purchase tickets online at nywaterway.com/Boat Show...
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
Kirsenbaum Baking Co. Comes to Westfield
There’s a new cafe in Westfield where guests can sit with friends, take a break, or catch up on work. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is a French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe that serves coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats. Plus, they make everything in-house. The 2,400 square-foot bakery greets patrons...
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
