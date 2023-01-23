MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews

