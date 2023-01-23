ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

paramuspost.com

Author James McBride to Give Distinguished Lecture at Kean University Feb. 9

UNION, N.J. — Award-winning author and screenwriter James McBride will speak about identity and inclusion on Thursday, February 9 as part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Kean University. McBride, who received the National Book Award for his 2013 novel The Good Lord Bird, which was adapted...
HILLSIDE, NJ
paramuspost.com

Serendipity Labs Ridgewood Presents SUTTON PLACE CHIROPRACTIC LUNCH & LEARN

As a wellness consultant and Chiropractor, Dr. Zack Wolff is passionate about helping people live the happiest and healthiest life they can! Dr. Zack will discuss what it takes to live a life of robust health-if desired, he will be conducting complimentary postural assessments, which is a window into how your body/ spine is functioning. He will also be available to answer any health and wellness related questions or concerns you may have! Click the link below to sign up for this event!
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

bergenPAC On Sales: The Rascals and RAIN - a Tribute to the Beatles

(Englewood, New Jersey-Jan. 24, 2023) bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
bestofnj.com

Kirsenbaum Baking Co. Comes to Westfield

There’s a new cafe in Westfield where guests can sit with friends, take a break, or catch up on work. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is a French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe that serves coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats. Plus, they make everything in-house. The 2,400 square-foot bakery greets patrons...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

