KFOX 14
Las Cruces police hosts recruiting event in El Paso, host physical fitness testing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place in El Paso on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place located at 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4...
KVIA
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran. Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor...
KFOX 14
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant to educate migrant farmworkers on health effects of pesticide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $30,000 grant to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the Farmworkers Pesticide Use Protection Project. The project will educate migrant farmworkers and their families on the health effects and safe use of pesticides...
KFOX 14
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
KFOX 14
Group of people taken into Border Patrol custody near cemetery in Santa Teresa
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — State and federal authorities took several people into custody early Wednesday morning in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were along McNutt Road in Santa Teresa near Memorial Pines Cemetery around 5:30 a.m. Our news crews spotted about...
KFOX 14
El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
KFOX 14
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
KFOX 14
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
KFOX 14
El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
KFOX 14
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
KFOX 14
2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
KFOX 14
Watch Live: Funeral, burial service for El Paso Chief Police Gregory Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police lined up outside the funeral home in the Lower Valley to escort the late police chief Greg Allen Wednesday morning. Allen died unexpectedly on January 17. Allen's funeral procession drove by EPPD's Mission Valley patrol station so officers could give their...
KFOX 14
Heritage, history program at El Paso County Coliseum showcases hidden histories of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final tour of a Heritage and History program in El Paso wraps up next week. Corazón, Historia, y Raíces will come to an end at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program celebrates moments in El Paso history that may have...
cbs4local.com
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
KFOX 14
Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
KFOX 14
'He holds a piece of our heart:' El Pasoans mourn loss of police chief at tribute
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More than 100 people from across El Paso, the state of Texas, and the country honored late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen at the convention center Thursday. Law enforcement officers, family members, friends, and other El Pasoans filled a large room where they...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
