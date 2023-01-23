ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, NM

KFOX 14

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Watch Live: Funeral, burial service for El Paso Chief Police Gregory Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police lined up outside the funeral home in the Lower Valley to escort the late police chief Greg Allen Wednesday morning. Allen died unexpectedly on January 17. Allen's funeral procession drove by EPPD's Mission Valley patrol station so officers could give their...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
EL PASO, TX

