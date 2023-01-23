Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
DFW weather: Is ice in our future? Tracking the cold front
We could see a chance of freezing rain early next week. Here's what we're seeing.
fox4news.com
From slushman to giant snowman, North Texans show off their snowy creations
PLANO, Texas - People across North Texas took the time to have some fun in Tuesday’s snowy and slushy weather. Plano’s Emergency Management share a picture of a tiny snowman on Twitter. "Get excited Plano! Looks like we can *finally* build our first snowman of the season! Or...
fox4news.com
Blind North Texas author looks to inspire others to overcome obstacles
A blind North Texas man is using his life's journey to help others. Blake Lindsay of Envision Dallas, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, has written his third book, "Overcoming Obstacles & Getting Extraordinary Results". Lindsay says while his obstacles are a little different from others, everyone can...
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
WFAA
DFW weather: Could we see ice next week?
Here's a look at what North Texas could see next week in terms of precipitation. Cold rain, freezing rain, sleet... it's all possible.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
fox4news.com
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Fort Worth officer pushes man to the ground
Officer Jose Salazar was working off-duty security at a bar in Fort Worth at the time of the incident. He was later fired after an investigation by FWPD determined he was untruthful in his reporting of the incident.
fox4news.com
Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night
DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
fox4news.com
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas police release body cam video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gave new information and addressed the shooting that killed an 18-year-old murder suspect. Body camera video was shown. Chief Garcia then addressed how the department is preparing for possible protests over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
fox4news.com
Dallas police preparing for potential protests over Tyre Nichols killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County carnival ride operator is on track for buying, restarting Forest Park Miniature Train
The Forest Park Miniature Train soon will return as a new investor works to buy the Fort Worth attraction. Mary Talley, Talley Amusements vice president, told the Fort Worth Report she is in the process of purchasing the train and refurbishing the equipment to get it running again. Once the...
fox4news.com
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
fox4news.com
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Dallas police involved in deadly shootout with murder suspect
Dallas PD released video of the shootout with capital murder suspect Joey Fraire. 6 officers fired approximately 57 shots at the 18-year-old suspect who later died in the hospital. A police officer was shot in the foot during the shootout.
fox4news.com
Missing 7, 11-year-old boys found safe by Dallas police
DALLAS - Dallas police found a 7 and 11-year-old they considered ‘critically missing’ safe on Thursday evening. The two boys had last been seen on Montfort Drive on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
WFAA
Faced with a sad puppy, Texas woman creates a new way to play
RICHARDSON, Texas — A couple years ago, at the same time Alexandra Smith was stuck at home with an illness, her dog was sick with cabin fever. Wiggle, Smith’s 3-year-old poodle, loves taking walks, but was growing restless being stuck in the house. “It made me feel real...
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
fox4news.com
Retired Plano detective who survived 19 heart attacks shares transplant story
PLANO, Texas - A retired Plano police detective is alive thanks to a new heart. He desperately needed a transplant after 19 heart attacks. FOX 4 first shared Kevin Lopez’s story last spring as he waited for that heart transplant. Now with a new heart, he’s ready to move...
Comments / 1