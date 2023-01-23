Read full article on original website
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.
Bakersfield Californian
Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting
Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
KMPH.com
2 killed in fiery crash near Corcoran
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday evening near 10th and Niles Avenues west of Corcoran. Officers were called just before 7:00 p.m. regarding a crash involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. They say bystanders pulled the driver...
‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Franklin Elias followed in a separate vehicle early Christmas Day 2018 as his family returned home from visiting relatives. His wife drove an SUV west on Niles Street and had a green light when she entered the intersection with Sterling Road, Elias said. Suddenly the SUV was gone. “It was so […]
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
Bakersfield woman’s catalytic converter stolen from her specially modified vehicle while she shopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman says her catalytic converter was stolen from her specially modified SUV in broad daylight while she shopped at a Home Depot. “We were only in the garden section for 20 minutes,” Cheryl Powell said. “Came outside put my plants in the back of the car, went to start […]
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Reward increased for information on Goshen shooting that killed 6
Authorities are increasing the reward to find the gunmen that shot and killed six people in Tulare County.
Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
2 Kern County teens honored for their actions helping school children after crash
GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens were honored Tuesday for helping to rescue children from a school van that had flipped onto its side after sliding off a road last week in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad […]
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
