ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting

Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows

Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
TAFT, CA
KMPH.com

2 killed in fiery crash near Corcoran

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday evening near 10th and Niles Avenues west of Corcoran. Officers were called just before 7:00 p.m. regarding a crash involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. They say bystanders pulled the driver...
CORCORAN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy