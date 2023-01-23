Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad are officially back: Adult Swim has announced the return of the cult classic animated comedy Aqua Teen Hunger Force for Season 12. Nearly eight years after the show’s cancellation back in 2015, the talking fast food items will return alongside their human neighbor Carl for five new episodes. Original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro are back on board to oversee the new season, which will also regroup main voice cast members Willis, Dana Snyder, and Carey Means.

1 DAY AGO