Read full article on original website
Related
How The Good Doctor Missed An Incredible Opportunity In The Winter Premiere
The Good Doctor is back after a fall finale packed with unanswered questions and a cliffhanger, but the winter premiere just didn't deliver as much as I expected.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force Returns to Adult Swim After Eight-Year Hiatus
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad are officially back: Adult Swim has announced the return of the cult classic animated comedy Aqua Teen Hunger Force for Season 12. Nearly eight years after the show’s cancellation back in 2015, the talking fast food items will return alongside their human neighbor Carl for five new episodes. Original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro are back on board to oversee the new season, which will also regroup main voice cast members Willis, Dana Snyder, and Carey Means.
wegotthiscovered.com
A home invasion horror that flopped under 2 different titles unlocks a Top 10 streaming spot
The home invasion subgenre is one that’s always worth a watch provided there’s enough of a fresh spin on the formula, whether it takes place in the action or thriller space. Based on that logic, taking the tropes and trappings into supernatural territory should have worked a treat, but 2016’s Within ended up being instantly forgotten and swept under the rug.
Comments / 0