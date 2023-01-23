Read full article on original website
Related
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
Senators accuse Ticketmaster, parent company, of being monopoly
U.S. senators quoted Taylor Swift lyrics while calling out the nation's leading ticket sales and distribution company during a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends state's new sweeping gun ban
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker believes a sweeping ban on certain high-powered firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines he recently signed into law will withstand legal challenges and "venue shopping" by gun rights advocates trying to roll back some of the most aggressive firearm laws in the country. The law curbs the...
U.S. Senators call for probe into Illinois company marketing guns to children
A group of senate Democrats are pushing for the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into an Illinois-based company they say is marketing guns to children.
Colorado congressman wants to ban TikTok
A Colorado congressman wants to ban TikTok nationwide over national security concerns.
AOL Corp
U.S. Senate Democrats call for probe into 'JR-15' child-size rifle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of prominent Democratic U.S. senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday to open an investigation into a company they said is marketing a rifle to children. In a press conference, the lawmakers questioned the marketing techniques of gun manufacturer...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok Nationwide
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States. TikTok, whose parent is the Chinese company ByteDance, already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0