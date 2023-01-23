ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader

Alex Colomé, once one of baseball’s best relievers, has a new team. The 2016 American League All-Star and 2017 American League saves leader with the Seattle Mariners, has signed with the Washington Nationals. Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reported the news on Twitter. Nationals have signed reliever Alex Colomé to a minor league deal with an Read more... The post Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC

