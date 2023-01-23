Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan Announces Update on Arrested 49ers Player
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made his first public comments about defensive end Charles Omenihu's arrest. Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend on Monday, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police ...
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Good news, bad news for 49ers' McCaffrey, Mitchell prior to Eagles game
All eyes were on CMC during the final practice before Sunday's NFC championship.
Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting cocky ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and KC is taking notice. Bengals players were motivated by the NFL giving them the short end of the stick in the temporary rule changes for the playoffs relative to coin tosses and neutral fields.... The post Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Are the San Francisco 49ers Called the 49ers?
Where did the San Francisco 49ers' nickname come from? The post Why Are the San Francisco 49ers Called the 49ers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Scouting report reveals what contributed to 49ers' QB Brock Purdy's drop in NFL Draft
Rookie Brock Purdy finished the regular season with 13 touchdowns and a 5-0 regular-season record as a starter. He's continued to defy odds with two playoff wins so far.
WR Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have chip on their shoulder after recent playoff losses
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner facing off against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This is a stage familiar for the 49ers, as they've made the NFC Championship...
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Steichen breaks down challenge of 49ers top-ranked defense
For months it seemed like the Eagles and 49ers were on a collisions course headed for the NFC Championship Game. Now, it’s finally here. Well, almost. In trying to sum up this upcoming matchup, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained it well, saying there’s going to be a lot of “good-on-good” on Sunday afternoon.
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents
The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game’s superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday
76ers' Joel Embiid fined $25K for 'obscene' on-court gesture
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 for "making an obscene gesture on the playing court," the NBA announced Friday.
