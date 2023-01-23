ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting cocky ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and KC is taking notice. Bengals players were motivated by the NFL giving them the short end of the stick in the temporary rule changes for the playoffs relative to coin tosses and neutral fields.... The post Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Steichen breaks down challenge of 49ers top-ranked defense

For months it seemed like the Eagles and 49ers were on a collisions course headed for the NFC Championship Game. Now, it’s finally here. Well, almost. In trying to sum up this upcoming matchup, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained it well, saying there’s going to be a lot of “good-on-good” on Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

