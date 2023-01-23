Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
CBS Sports
Pat Riley believes LeBron James, Lakers can win 2023 championship: 'I think they got a shot'
Entering play on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are 22-25 and seemingly a far cry from being a realistic championship contender. And yet, they're the Lakers. They have LeBron James. And Anthony Davis, if he can come back healthy and dominant. And as such, nobody seems ready to completely rule them out.
CBS Sports
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40 points against all 30 teams
On March 27, 2004, the New Jersey Nets allowed a 19-year-old LeBron James to score a then-career high 41 points on them in the 69th game of his career, when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were obviously disappointed with the three-point defeat and the performance that led to it, but they can now take some measure of solace in the fact that James, 19 years later, has now done that against every single team in the NBA.
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly plan to make Rui Hachimura a starter, but that raises other rotation questions
Part of the appeal of the Rui Hachimura trade the Los Angeles Lakers made on Monday was the relatively meager price. Opposing teams have spent the entire season asking the Lakers for one of their two tradable first-round picks in almost any negotiated trade, but the Washington Wizards were willing to send him to the purple and gold for three second-rounders. It seems, however, that the Lakers actually are prepared to make a sizable investment in Hachimura. It just isn't going to come through the trade itself.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
CBS Sports
Rob Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks if deal 'puts us as a frontrunner to get another championship'
The Lakers made their first trade of the season on Monday when they landed Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The move was solid in a vacuum: three second-round picks and salary filler for a recent lottery pick at a premium position. It's hard to ask for much better, yet it would be hard to argue that Hachimura, alone, solves this team's woes. As much upside as he offers, he's inconsistent on both ends of the "3-and-D" spectrum, which happen to be the two traits this team needs most.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons leaves Nets' loss to Pistons with zero points, knee soreness, and at least one frustrated coach
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a surprising 130-122 loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, and have now lost six of their last eight games to fall to 29-19 on the season, which puts them in a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win
Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Reduced role continues
Barton ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 win over Dallas. Barton remains an afterthought when it comes to fantasy, logging just 15 minutes in the victory. Prior to Tuesday, he had not even been in the rotation for over a week, highlighting what a struggle it has been since arriving in Washington. At this point, it appears as though a trade is Barton's only chance at redeeming himself. For now, however, managers can focus their attention elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Heat's Jimmy Butler gives VIP experience to fans who traveled from Argentina to see him play in game he missed
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics after he suffered a lower back injury during warmups. The news of the star not playing was especially disappointing for two young fans who traveled from Argentina to see their idol. "Dear Jimmy:...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Why are rebuilding Pistons signaling they want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic around?
Bojan Bogdanovic turns 34 years old in April, and he's averaging a career-high 21.5 points on a career-high 63.4 percent true shooting for a young team that has the second-worst record in the league. It is not hard to figure out why he's a candidate to be moved before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: Ranking the 20 best players who could change teams in February
The NBA trade deadline is now less than two weeks away, yet thus far, the moves have been minimal. In fact, we've only seen two total trades to this point: Boston dumping Noah Vonleh on San Antonio and Washington sending Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. Eventually, this is...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Nets willing to trade Seth Curry, Joe Harris; playoff contenders interested in Fred VanVleet
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
