Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Reportedly Dating Female College Athlete
As soon as the season ended for the Cowboys, word broke that Dak Prescott had been dealing with the breakup of his girlfriend. Now, he and Natalie Buffett, his girlfriend of about two years, actually broke up last March. The New York Post broke the news, albeit months after it happened. And in a story published Thursday, the Post said that Prescott is moving on with a college swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
FOX Sports
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Has Brock Purdy cemented himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL? | THE HERD
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Brock Purdy and his expectations as a fill-in quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon explains Purdy’s mindset, preparation, and comfort set him apart from other quarterbacks in the league.
FOX Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
FOX Sports
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Bengals weren't expected to be here. But with Joe Burrow, anything is possible
There are all kinds of little clues with Joe Burrow: the confidence that's more than just confidence, the assuredness that goes beyond that trait's normal bounds, a vibe of calm — one so damn unflappable that you wonder, "does he know something we don't?" The answer to that last...
FOX Sports
Inside Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury, outlook for AFC title game
Which two teams will face one another in the Super Bowl on February 12th in Arizona? We are just days away from finding out, with a pair of conference championship games on tap. One of the biggest storylines ahead of Sunday's games is the health status of Kansas City Chiefs...
FOX Sports
Rooney: Steelers' late push led to decision to retain Canada
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Art Rooney II wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to score more points. He's confident the partnership between offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett can make it happen. The Steelers president pointed to Pittsburgh's surge to a 9-8 finish following a 2-6 start — a surge...
FOX Sports
Why Aaron Rodgers is not a good fit on Jets | THE HERD
The New York Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. Robert Saleh also shared that the team 'plans to bring in a veteran QB.' Will Aaron Rodgers join his former coach in NYC (via trade)? Colin Cowherd breaks down why Rodgers would not fit with the Jets.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints. “Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.
FOX Sports
Eagles' dynamic duo of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith both want the ball. That works
A.J. Brown was angry, the cameras caught him and the timing couldn't have been worse. It was late in the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Giants in the playoffs last Saturday night. Everyone in Philadelphia should have been happy. But Brown wanted the ball. "If you throw the ball...
