FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports

Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it

Even though he’s 7-0 as a starter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had his share of hiccups in the postseason. Since he took over as the team’s starter in the first quarter of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy has completed 151 of 229 passes (65.9%) for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for a 108.0 passer rating.
FOX Sports

Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?

The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
FOX Sports

Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports

Nick is NOT hedging on a 49ers Super Bowl run led by Brock Purdy | What's Wright?

Nick Wright is not hedging on his bet for the 49ers to make the Super Bowl despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. Nick explains the 49ers offense is loaded with All Pro’s and suits Purdy well. Nick explains Kyle Shanahan’s system doesn’t need great quarterback play and the 49ers have proved that all season long. Nick likes Purdy and the 49ers to beat out Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports

LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED

The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
FOX Sports

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after one season

Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The school announced the move in a one-sentence press release, with no other detail: "Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday," read the release, sent from a university spokesman.
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
FOX Sports

Are the Green Bay Packers better off without Aaron Rodgers? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Green Bay Packers are better off without Aaron Rodgers. Acho weighs in and explains the Packers are better off without Rodgers because it is time to change the ‘old guard’ and move onto younger players.
