There have only been four rookie quarterbacks to have ever played in a conference championship game and they have all combined to go 0-4. Nick voices his concerns for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but explains he may be the outlier to win a game because he leads the 49ers with not only one of the best defenses in the league but also one of the best offenses. Nick argues the Eagles played a good game against the Giants in the Divisional Round but explains they may be unprepared to shut down the 49er’s offense. Nick is committed in not believing in the Eagles and takes the 2.5-points for the 49ers.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO