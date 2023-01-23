ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it

Even though he’s 7-0 as a starter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had his share of hiccups in the postseason. Since he took over as the team’s starter in the first quarter of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy has completed 151 of 229 passes (65.9%) for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for a 108.0 passer rating.
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?

The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
Nick is NOT hedging on a 49ers Super Bowl run led by Brock Purdy | What's Wright?

Nick Wright is not hedging on his bet for the 49ers to make the Super Bowl despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. Nick explains the 49ers offense is loaded with All Pro’s and suits Purdy well. Nick explains Kyle Shanahan’s system doesn’t need great quarterback play and the 49ers have proved that all season long. Nick likes Purdy and the 49ers to beat out Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after one season

Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The school announced the move in a one-sentence press release, with no other detail: "Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday," read the release, sent from a university spokesman.
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow is the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry | THE HERD

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second AFC Championship Game facing each other. While the most recent rivalry was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, fans wondered who will follow the two legends. Josh Allen vs. Mahomes was one option after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two AFC title games ago but Colin Cowherd explains why the real one is the KC QB against Burrow.
Why Nick is riding w/ Brock Purdy & 49ers over Eagles in NFC Championship Game | What's Wright?

There have only been four rookie quarterbacks to have ever played in a conference championship game and they have all combined to go 0-4. Nick voices his concerns for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but explains he may be the outlier to win a game because he leads the 49ers with not only one of the best defenses in the league but also one of the best offenses. Nick argues the Eagles played a good game against the Giants in the Divisional Round but explains they may be unprepared to shut down the 49er’s offense. Nick is committed in not believing in the Eagles and takes the 2.5-points for the 49ers.
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW

Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
Are the Green Bay Packers better off without Aaron Rodgers? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Green Bay Packers are better off without Aaron Rodgers. Acho weighs in and explains the Packers are better off without Rodgers because it is time to change the ‘old guard’ and move onto younger players.
