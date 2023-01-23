Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
FOX Sports
Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it
Even though he’s 7-0 as a starter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had his share of hiccups in the postseason. Since he took over as the team’s starter in the first quarter of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy has completed 151 of 229 passes (65.9%) for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for a 108.0 passer rating.
FOX Sports
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
FOX Sports
Are Bengals giving Chiefs extra motivation with 'Burrowhead' trash talk? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are giving the Kansas City Chiefs extra motivation ahead of the AFC championship Game with ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk. Joy explains she is okay with the trash talk because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?
The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes hopes 'adrenaline takes over' vs. Bengals in AFC title game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes discuss the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship Game. The cast breaks down the matchup, weigh in on Patrick Mahomes injured ankle and determine if he will play at an MVP-caliber level.
FOX Sports
Nick is NOT hedging on a 49ers Super Bowl run led by Brock Purdy | What's Wright?
Nick Wright is not hedging on his bet for the 49ers to make the Super Bowl despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. Nick explains the 49ers offense is loaded with All Pro’s and suits Purdy well. Nick explains Kyle Shanahan’s system doesn’t need great quarterback play and the 49ers have proved that all season long. Nick likes Purdy and the 49ers to beat out Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after one season
Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The school announced the move in a one-sentence press release, with no other detail: "Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday," read the release, sent from a university spokesman.
FOX Sports
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator | THE HERD
Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. The two discuss whether this hiring is an attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports
"You better believe I want Aaron Rodgers to replace Dak" — Skip | The Skip Bayless Show
Aaron Rodgers, the Cowboys killer in Dallas? Skip Bayless explains why he wants Rodgers to replace Dak Prescott as QB1 for America's Team.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow is the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry | THE HERD
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second AFC Championship Game facing each other. While the most recent rivalry was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, fans wondered who will follow the two legends. Josh Allen vs. Mahomes was one option after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two AFC title games ago but Colin Cowherd explains why the real one is the KC QB against Burrow.
FOX Sports
Why Nick is riding w/ Brock Purdy & 49ers over Eagles in NFC Championship Game | What's Wright?
There have only been four rookie quarterbacks to have ever played in a conference championship game and they have all combined to go 0-4. Nick voices his concerns for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but explains he may be the outlier to win a game because he leads the 49ers with not only one of the best defenses in the league but also one of the best offenses. Nick argues the Eagles played a good game against the Giants in the Divisional Round but explains they may be unprepared to shut down the 49er’s offense. Nick is committed in not believing in the Eagles and takes the 2.5-points for the 49ers.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
FOX Sports
Has Brock Purdy cemented himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL? | THE HERD
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Brock Purdy and his expectations as a fill-in quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon explains Purdy’s mindset, preparation, and comfort set him apart from other quarterbacks in the league.
FOX Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Are the Green Bay Packers better off without Aaron Rodgers? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Green Bay Packers are better off without Aaron Rodgers. Acho weighs in and explains the Packers are better off without Rodgers because it is time to change the ‘old guard’ and move onto younger players.
