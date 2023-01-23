Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MPA responds after 4 Milwaukee officers arrested, charged with crimes in a week
In just a week, TMJ4 has learned about four Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers charged with or arrested for various crimes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
WISN
Milwaukee woman, 59, killed in shooting on south side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 15th and Becher streets. Police said it was a shooting. A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the scene, police said. Milwaukee police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information should call them at...
WISN
Brieon Green's family wants jail surveillance video of his death released to public
MILWAUKEE — The family of a 21-year-old man who died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Thursday demanded more transparency. Brieon Green’s family, their legal team, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) spoke out about what it saw when reviewing the surveillance video at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.
WISN
Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
WISN
New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
CBS 58
Family of man who died in Milwaukee police custody calls for full release of surveillance footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family continues to call for the release of more video footage after a man died while in police custody. Police say Brieon Green took his own life. The sheriff's office released some video from the arrest while Green was being taken to jail. The...
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.
WISN
Controversial gun went off in its holster, injured federal agent said
MILWAUKEE — A federal agent injured from a gunshot inside a downtown garage last fall told investigators his hands were full when his firearm sent a round into his leg while it was holstered, police reports obtained by 12 News reveal. The records, provided by Milwaukee police in response...
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
Milwaukee police are in the process of swapping out guns that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
WISN
Milwaukee County officials make desperate call for help with court backlog
MILWAUKEE — A desperate call for help to try to fix Milwaukee's court crisis. Right now, there are more than 1,500 backlogged felony cases sitting before judges. On Thursday, Alderman Michael Murphy invited the Public Defender's Office, the Milwaukee County Court's chief judge and the district attorney to speak before the common council regarding the ongoing issue.
