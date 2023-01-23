THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO