ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)

Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

20 Reasons California Transplants are Great for Idaho

Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters.  That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This

Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Hilarious Vintage TV Clip From 1960’s Gets Idaho Totally Wrong

There are very few people more proud of their home than those who live in Idaho--and especially, here in the Treasure Valley. From time to time (these days it feels more often than not), Idaho will make national headlines. Usually, it is for something political, ridiculous, or viral. But did you know that Idaho has, many times, been front and center in some of television and the big screen's biggest productions?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer

It is still cold, and we are so excited for the gorgeous warmer days to show back up in Idaho. Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer. Warmer weather is hearing our way in the Treasure Valley soon and there are some great outdoor events and festivals that will be here before we know it. Plan your spring and summer around these fantastic and fun outdoor events coming up...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?

Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy