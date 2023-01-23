Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Providing Hope VA: New home for homeless veterans coming to Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A home for homeless veterans is coming to Horry County. Holding shovels that read ‘No Vet Left Behind’, the nonprofit Providing Hope VA broke ground today on a veteran housing facility in Loris. The organization said with the current plans, the facility will...
wpde.com
2023 Fire Conference at Robeson Community College hopes to see more enrollment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Registration is currently underway for the 49th Southeastern Fire and Rescue College. In North Carolina, firefighters are required to complete 36 hours of training every year to stay current with the latest technology and methods. The conference offers several opportunities to become certified as...
wpde.com
Diff'rent Strokes 'Willis' among speakers for free addiction & recovery series in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Actors, local recover institutions, and Horry Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) students will speak about different addictions and recovery methods in Conway throughout February. For the 16th year, HGTC is inviting the public to the Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium on their campus, to hear the...
wpde.com
MB Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2022, shares plans for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Last year proved to be a big year for tourism in Myrtle Beach. That’s according to the latest data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO Karen Riordan said that 2022 surpassed all their expectations. She said tourists staying...
wpde.com
Horry Co. board approves edited leniency for homes to be built in once flood-prone area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A compromise between a homebuilder and the Horry County Construction Appeals Board comes with lingering concern from conservationists in the county. Last Friday, Great Southern Homes amended their original variance request to the local board. In it, they asked to build roughly 40 homes...
wpde.com
Wife of missing duck hunter, community searching for him after NMB boating distress call
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family and community are rallying together Friday to search for a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday night. The family of Tyler Doyle is at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in the North Myrtle Beach area searching for him in hopes of a safe return.
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
wpde.com
Horry County Schools librarian speaks about book bans at CCU event
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University hosted an event Wednesday night to discuss the recent book bans in Horry County. At the event they read "Gender Queer" which was the most-banned book in the United States in 2021. Horry County Schools librarian, Meredith Ritchie, spoke on behalf of...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
wpde.com
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
wpde.com
Pepsi to move to new North Myrtle Beach industrial park
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday night, Horry County Council gave the green light to bring in big business, as they approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park. For legal reasons, county leaders said in the past, this industrial park was referred to under an...
wpde.com
Popular Charleston BBQ joint to open along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Charleston-based BBQ joint, Swig & Swine, is opening a new location in the 500 Block of Broadway Street in Historic Downtown Myrtle Beach. This will be the first location outside of the Charleston market. "I am extremely excited for the opportunity to bring...
wpde.com
Red Springs community to hold memorial for 3 people killed in Robeson Co. shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The community is coming together to hold a memorial for James Elijah Beauregard, Donald Kendrick Williams and Sierra Nicole Wherry, who were all shot to death Tuesday at a home on Samuel Drive in the Red Springs community of Robeson County. A 71-year-old woman...
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
wpde.com
Military dad surprises daughter at Myrtle Beach school after 6-month deployment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and staff at Ocean Bay Elementary got a front-row seat Wednesday for a heartwarming reunion. National Guard Technical Sgt. Leon Montroy returned home from a 6-month deployment in Southwest Asia and showed up at the school to surprise his daughter, Brittan, during lunchtime.
wpde.com
Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
wpde.com
19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
wpde.com
Missing Florence County woman found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
wpde.com
Lumberton Walmart to donate everyday essentials to homeless students, families
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumberton Walmart Supercenter is donating essential items to homeless public school students and their families in Robeson County. There are close to 200 students who are classified as homeless in the district. School officials said when students don't have the basic everyday necessities, it...
wpde.com
Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0