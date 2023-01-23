ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

wpde.com

Providing Hope VA: New home for homeless veterans coming to Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A home for homeless veterans is coming to Horry County. Holding shovels that read ‘No Vet Left Behind’, the nonprofit Providing Hope VA broke ground today on a veteran housing facility in Loris. The organization said with the current plans, the facility will...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

2023 Fire Conference at Robeson Community College hopes to see more enrollment

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Registration is currently underway for the 49th Southeastern Fire and Rescue College. In North Carolina, firefighters are required to complete 36 hours of training every year to stay current with the latest technology and methods. The conference offers several opportunities to become certified as...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

MB Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2022, shares plans for 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Last year proved to be a big year for tourism in Myrtle Beach. That’s according to the latest data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO Karen Riordan said that 2022 surpassed all their expectations. She said tourists staying...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Schools librarian speaks about book bans at CCU event

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University hosted an event Wednesday night to discuss the recent book bans in Horry County. At the event they read "Gender Queer" which was the most-banned book in the United States in 2021. Horry County Schools librarian, Meredith Ritchie, spoke on behalf of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pepsi to move to new North Myrtle Beach industrial park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday night, Horry County Council gave the green light to bring in big business, as they approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park. For legal reasons, county leaders said in the past, this industrial park was referred to under an...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Popular Charleston BBQ joint to open along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Charleston-based BBQ joint, Swig & Swine, is opening a new location in the 500 Block of Broadway Street in Historic Downtown Myrtle Beach. This will be the first location outside of the Charleston market. "I am extremely excited for the opportunity to bring...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

Missing Florence County woman found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, SC

