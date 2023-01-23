ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest was made after a man showed up with stab wounds in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office released information that stated William Smith, 31, of Equality, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The sheriff's office said a hospital notified them that...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Weapon found at Clay Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
CLAY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 women from Anniston died after crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Two women died after a collision between two vehicles in Calhoun County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Karen Tatum, 60, and Karen Pope, 36, died as a result of the crash on Choccolocco Road, several miles east of Anniston on Jan. 24. The state troopers...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Dry weather to start the weekend, rain arrives Sunday

We get at least two more dry days before rain falls again. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dry weather has been uncommon this month. Birmingham has 6.72” of rain: 2.68” more than average through January 25th. More rain is coming, but we tack on at least one more dry day Saturday before showers start up again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham school robotics team prepare for field trip to Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School will soon travel to the space center in Florida. This is to honor their hard work afterwinning a robotics competition. Initially, they were raising money to pay for the trip. However, Birmingham City Schools has agreed to cover...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Editorial: Investing in our youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new year is underway, yet violence continues to plague our community and our nation. As individuals we often feel ill prepared to help. During last week’s State of the City address at the Birmingham Kiwanis meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin said the best way our business community can help affect positive change in the city is to engage young people by 3rd grade in developing strong academic skills especially reading proficiency.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy