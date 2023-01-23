Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
wvtm13.com
Construction worker believed to be murdered in string of robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In 2022, the Birmingham Police Department began noticing a scary trend, an unprecedented number of robberies targeting the Hispanic Community. BPD tells WVTM 13 at least 40 attacks targeting the group happened in just October. The latest robbery ended in the murder of Roman Gonzales. Gonzales...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest was made after a man showed up with stab wounds in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office released information that stated William Smith, 31, of Equality, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The sheriff's office said a hospital notified them that...
wvtm13.com
Suspects from Illinois arrested after expensive purses stolen from Belk in Riverchase Galleria
HOOVER, Ala. — Four suspects from Illinois were taken into law enforcement custody, following a investigation which began with an alleged theft of expensive handbags from a store in the Riverchase Galleria. The Hoover Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to an alarm call at Belk about 2:24 a.m....
wvtm13.com
Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police need help locating man wanted for attempted murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for Tony Hillard. Hillard has been on the run. He is suspected of shooting a man to death on 13th Avenue last May. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
wvtm13.com
Weapon found at Clay Elementary School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
wvtm13.com
Calera police seek help identifying person of interest in bank robbery
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police investigating a bank robbery need help to identify a person of interest in the case. The robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at 11:25 a.m. at the Central State Bank in Calera. According to the police report, a man walked into the bank and...
wvtm13.com
2 women from Anniston died after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Two women died after a collision between two vehicles in Calhoun County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Karen Tatum, 60, and Karen Pope, 36, died as a result of the crash on Choccolocco Road, several miles east of Anniston on Jan. 24. The state troopers...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
wvtm13.com
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
wvtm13.com
Community leaders offer safe spaces for kids after recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With recent shootings across the country and even here in Birmingham, many local organizations are pushing their mission to keep kids safe and off the streets. Staff with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and the Huffman High School band have one goal —...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham coffee shop to honor Dr. A.G. Gaston with "legacy blend"
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Modern House Coffee Shop in Birmingham is honoring a prominent person who made a difference in the fight for civil rights. A.G. Gaston is known for his bold work to make a way for Black people during a time of racial injustice. Starting Feb. 1,...
wvtm13.com
Dry weather to start the weekend, rain arrives Sunday
We get at least two more dry days before rain falls again. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dry weather has been uncommon this month. Birmingham has 6.72” of rain: 2.68” more than average through January 25th. More rain is coming, but we tack on at least one more dry day Saturday before showers start up again.
wvtm13.com
Winter Restaurant Week kicks off in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Time to dig in, the winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant week starts on Thursday. Restaurants across the city will be offering special menus. The event will run until Feb. 4.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham school robotics team prepare for field trip to Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School will soon travel to the space center in Florida. This is to honor their hard work afterwinning a robotics competition. Initially, they were raising money to pay for the trip. However, Birmingham City Schools has agreed to cover...
wvtm13.com
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Investing in our youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new year is underway, yet violence continues to plague our community and our nation. As individuals we often feel ill prepared to help. During last week’s State of the City address at the Birmingham Kiwanis meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin said the best way our business community can help affect positive change in the city is to engage young people by 3rd grade in developing strong academic skills especially reading proficiency.
