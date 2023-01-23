Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Deputy injured in Dodge City shooting released from hospital
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The last of three deputies injured in an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City on Monday has been released from the hospital. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now recovering at home, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the sheriff’s office.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers.
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff's Office, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers involved in the Monday morning shooting in Dodge City, Kansas.
On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.
What happened out of Dodge City Monday is being felt by many law enforcement agencies, departments and officers across the state. That includes Lyons Police Department Sgt. Cory Ryan.
A man who died in a shootout that injured four Kansas law enforcement officers was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona, police said Tuesday. Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, was killed Monday after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog. One Ford County deputy was treated and released after the shooting. The second Ford County deputy underwent surgery at a Wichita hospital and was in good condition, the KBI said Tuesday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says three deputies were shot and a Highway Patrol trooper was bitten as part of an incident that developed in Ford County on Monday. The incident apparently developed in Clark County, immediately south of Ford County. The KBI says Clark County deputies noticed a blue pickup driving through Minneola, about 25 miles due south of Dodge City. The pickup was notable because it matched the description of a vehicle used in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona from Sunday. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the truck’s two occupants fled with deputies and troopers ultimately giving chase.
The suspect involved in a shoot-out that injured three law enforcement officers in Dodge City Monday morning, has been connected to a double murder in Arizona.
A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect's death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout
Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
A suspect is dead and three deputies are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City. The suspect was later identified as a man wanted for a double homicide in Arizona. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, this began when a wanted person was spotted in Clark County, around...
Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
KBI: Man Shot by Deputies in Dodge City Was Suspect in Arizona Killings. UNDATED (AP) – Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say in a news release that 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone's vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized.
