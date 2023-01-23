ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign

A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Magic: The Gathering Night at Newburgh Brewing Company

This week the tables at the Newburgh Brewing Company will be filled with beers, food and cards. A famous artist will be there signing cards as well. If you go to a local comic book shop there's a good chance you'll find a group of people playing one of the most popular card games on the planet. Magic: The Gathering has gained a massive following over the last three decades. There are roughly 100,000 to 150,000 players online playing each day on Active Player. There's a chance to play in person this week here locally.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

7 Iconic Westchester Pizzas to Order for Super Bowl Sunday

If your Super Bowl order includes “cinna-stix,” we’re taking away your Westchester Parks card. Here are the local pies you should be ordering. Super Bowl Sunday is infamous as one of the biggest pizza consumption days of the year. While in many parts of the county people drop their pizza bucks on delivery, Westchester is pizza country, and our standards are a bit loftier than Domino’s or the Hut. The biggest game of the year calls for an equally important pie. Here are seven of our favorites.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

Habitas-on-Hudson Is a Luxurious Escape in Dutchess County

Located right outside of Rhinebeck, the Habitas retreat welcomes guests for farm-to-table dining and experiential stays. If you’ve ever cruised along Route 9 from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, chances are good that you’ve noticed the striking manor house that sits atop a hill. With its striking columns and picturesque vista of the Hudson Valley beyond it, it’s the sort of abode that Valley residents and visitors to the region dream of calling their own.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley

Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley?. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous with justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000s on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy