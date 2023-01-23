This week the tables at the Newburgh Brewing Company will be filled with beers, food and cards. A famous artist will be there signing cards as well. If you go to a local comic book shop there's a good chance you'll find a group of people playing one of the most popular card games on the planet. Magic: The Gathering has gained a massive following over the last three decades. There are roughly 100,000 to 150,000 players online playing each day on Active Player. There's a chance to play in person this week here locally.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO