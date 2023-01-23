Read full article on original website
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Some Des Moines food pantries are bare
The cooler at the Drake Area Food Pantry Wednesday was empty except for a few pieces of cake.That's according to an email to Polk County Supervisors from Anne Bacon, CEO of IMPACT, the group that helps run the pantry.What's happening: There's an ongoing contract dispute between the Food Bank of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), the pantry's affiliate.Organizers have not had access to federal commodities like eggs and meat it typically makes available to low-income families for months, Bacon tells Axios. And food donations from some businesses are prohibited due to exclusivity agreements, she says.State of play: As many as 10 DMARC pantries are without access to Food Bank services.Pantry clients still get food but not some of the core staples that were available prior to November, Bacon says.What's next: Efforts among multiple community groups and government officials to help resolve the contract disputes are ongoing.
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
