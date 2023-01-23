Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Malaki Branham starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham comes off the bench when the Spurs are at full strength. However, they will not be on Thursday. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined due to a left quad contusion, and as a result, Branham will slide into the vacated spot on the wing.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (ankle) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with a sprained right ankle. He entered the day with a questionable tag, but now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. Our...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
numberfire.com
Travis Kelce (back) questionable for Kansas City's AFC Championship matchup
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce's status appears on the right side of questionable after the star tight end was a full participant in Friday's practice with his back injury. In a rematch versus a Cincinnati defense allowing 5.1 receptions for 52 yards on 7.4 targets per game to tight ends this regular season, our models project Kelce to score 15.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chiago Bulls. McDaniels will move to the bench on Thursday with Gordon Hayward entering the starting lineup. Our models expect McDaniels to play 25.8 minutes against the Bulls. McDaniels' Thursday projection includes 10.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (illness) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nembhard is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Nembhard's Friday projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) available on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (shin) is available for Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Highsmith will be active in a potential second unit role after the third year forward was listed as available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 676.3 minutes this season, Highsmith is averaging 0.67 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (knee) questionable on Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bane's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) will play Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kenanrd will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard is dealing with right calf soreness. He has missed the last three weeks due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court ahead of the weekend.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
