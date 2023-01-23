Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huge Announcement Given By Pelicans On Zion Williamson On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans gave an update on when Zion Williamson could possibly return from his hamstring injury.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
76ers' Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will return to the bench on Wednesday with Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Harrell to play 8.2 minutes against the Nets. Harrell's Wednesday projection includes 4.0...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Nuggets. Embiid's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chiago Bulls. McDaniels will move to the bench on Thursday with Gordon Hayward entering the starting lineup. Our models expect McDaniels to play 25.8 minutes against the Bulls. McDaniels' Thursday projection includes 10.7 points,...
Comments / 1