On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Kawhi Leonard's honest opinion on LeBron James about to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kyle Kuzma fired back at former teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after he said that the Wizards players just play for money and not to win.
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans gave an update on when Zion Williamson could possibly return from his hamstring injury.
For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Who are the five teams that are pursuing Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Serge Ibaka?
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury
Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
