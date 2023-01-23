Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (ankle) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with a sprained right ankle. He entered the day with a questionable tag, but now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. Our...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams starting for Thunder on Wednesday, Mike Muscala coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Williams will get the start on Wednesday with Mike Muscala moving to the bench. Our models expect Williams to play 24.2 minutes against Atlanta. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as questionable for Thursday's game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard appears closer to a potential return after the 26-year old missed nine games with a calf injury. Expect Norman Powell to play an increased role at the guard positions if Kennard is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (knee) questionable on Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bane's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) available, starting for Suns on Thursday; Bismack Biyombo back to bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Bismack Biyombo back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) playing in second unit role for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will come off the bench after the 29-year old was inactive since December 18th with a stress foot injury. In a restricted role against a Spurs' team ranked last in points allowed in the paint, numberFire's models project Davis to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward starting for Hornets on Thursday, Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Jalen McDaniels moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) probable for Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (left shin contusion) is probable for Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Highsmith helped fill in for Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 triples in 30 minutes. However, with Butler returning on Friday, Highsmith might have a hard time getting on the court.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Nuggets. Embiid's Saturday projection includes...
