Isaiah Livers (ankle) available for Pistons on Thursday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with a sprained right ankle. He entered the day with a questionable tag, but now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. Our...
Nuggets list Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
Desmond Bane (knee) questionable on Friday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bane's Friday projection includes...
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
Anthony Davis (foot) playing in second unit role for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will come off the bench after the 29-year old was inactive since December 18th with a stress foot injury. In a restricted role against a Spurs' team ranked last in points allowed in the paint, numberFire's models project Davis to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) probable for Friday

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (left shin contusion) is probable for Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Highsmith helped fill in for Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 triples in 30 minutes. However, with Butler returning on Friday, Highsmith might have a hard time getting on the court.
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Nuggets. Embiid's Saturday projection includes...
