ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Travis Kelce (back) questionable for Kansas City's AFC Championship matchup

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce's status appears on the right side of questionable after the star tight end was a full participant in Friday's practice with his back injury. In a rematch versus a Cincinnati defense allowing 5.1 receptions for 52 yards on 7.4 targets per game to tight ends this regular season, our models project Kelce to score 15.7 FanDuel points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) available on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.7 points, 3.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) available on Friday

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (shin) is available for Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Highsmith will be active in a potential second unit role after the third year forward was listed as available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 676.3 minutes this season, Highsmith is averaging 0.67 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy