Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
Family Tie Records Builds Itself By Building A Music-Driven CommunityVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher shoving student in class, district says
The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said.
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt area
Volunteers are wanted for the food pantry of Oakland's Lake Merritt United Methodist Church. The food pantry needs volunteers to help distribute food on the fourth Saturday of each month.
Urban gardening volunteers to receive skills and free food
Farms to Grow, Inc., an Oakland nonprofit that’s been advocating for Black and other underrepresented farmers for nearly two decades, has launched its latest Urban Garden Project in Richmond and is looking for volunteers to give it a helping hand. An added perk? Those that commit to assisting the nonprofit will receive free food.
West Contra Costa Education Fair to offer a world of resources
West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) and EnrollWCC are coming together to host the West Contra Costa Education Fair for the benefit of local families on Sat., Jan. 28. The fair will take place at Lovonya DeJean Middle School at 3400 Macdonald Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon, according...
VIDEO: Richmond High substitute teacher fired after slamming student to ground
The video shows the substitute teacher exchanging words with the student before grabbing and slamming him on the ground. The school district says prior to the incident, the student had made a racial slur.
The Hidden Genius Project accepting youth applications in Richmond
The Hidden Genius Project is currently accepting applications for its Intensive Immersion Program, which among its nationwide locations, is offered at the RYSE Youth Center in Richmond. The deadline to apply is Feb. 19, 2023. The Intensive Immersion Program is open to Black male youth in 8th through 10th grades...
KRON4
Staff fears cuts at Oakland children’s hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital staff say they’re concerned about the erosion of services for their patients in the East Bay. Wednesday, they picketed outside the hospital. Hundreds of hospital staffers spent part of their day outside of the hospital wall, picketing on 52nd...
West County pays tribute to Janet Abelson’s lasting legacy
Former City of El Cerrito City Councilmember Janet Abelson, 76, passed away peacefully Jan. 26, according to the City. Her longtime legacy of public service in El Cerrito was hailed by local leaders spanning from the City’s Mayor Lisa Motoyama to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia to City of Richmond Crime Prevention Manager Michelle Denise Milam.
Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death
SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
Richmond High substitute teacher fired after attack on teen who used racial slur
West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst issued a statement today regarding the firing of a Black substitute teacher seen on video physically attacking a student who called him a racial slur at Richmond High on Monday, Jan. 23. The incident prompted a peaceful protest on...
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
KRON4
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 400 positions in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple East Bay locations Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, and 14 post office facilities will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. There will also be simultaneous job fairs held at 77 post offices across California with the goal of hiring 2,400 new employees."There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service. We're looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential...
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0