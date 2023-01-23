Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Loan moves and the wrong mentality destroyed my form at Man Utd, but I rebuilt my career, says Federico Macheda
FEDERICO MACHEDA has admitted that loan moves and the wrong mentality prevented him from becoming a Manchester United star. Few have burst on to the scene like the Italian, who struck two winners in his first two games for the club. A stunning injury-time effort against Aston Villa in April...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Claudio Reyna moved out of Austin sporting director role
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC on Thursday, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family's spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 49-year-old Reyna was shifted to a title of technical adviser. The former...
