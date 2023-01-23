Read full article on original website
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
Late Kick: Nebraska will make a big jump forward in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how due to Nebraska claiming Jeff Sims he believes the Cornhuskers will improve mightily next season.
klkntv.com
‘We gotta find a way to get our identity back’: Husker hoops falls to Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With two of its most critical players injured, the shorthanded Nebraska men’s basketball team suffered a 78-63 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night. With both forward Juwan Gary and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel out for the season, the Huskers turned to freshmen to fill the...
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
klkntv.com
Saturday snow chance; Arctic blast this weekend
Isolated pockets of rain/snow/mix moved through the state overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. These have since come to an end, and we’re trending in a drier direction for most of Friday. There will be plenty of sun to go around, with partly cloudy skies on average. High...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 24
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Pius X boys upset undefeated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday to improve to 13-5 on the season. Check out other highlights from across the Capital City. Boys Basketball. Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52. Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49. Lincoln Southeast 60,...
klkntv.com
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies was held by the MLK Committee at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday. The workshop brought inclusive teaching strategies that foster an anti-racist classroom. The university says anti-racist teaching understands that learning is affected by dynamics between students and...
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln seeking public input on search for next chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is seeking the public’s help in its search for a new chancellor. Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced last month that he would be retiring in June. The university will now hold several public listening sessions in February to gather...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
