Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Explaining why you may hear winds howl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, the Midlands saw near 30 mile per hour howling winds. This noise is actually called Aeolian tones. The definition is: “sound produced by wind when it encounters an obstacle and causes friction.”. Friction produces sound waves which can shrink or expand depending upon...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Heavy rain expected on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
PELION, SC
AOL Corp

A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area

The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
WBTW News13

Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

