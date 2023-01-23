Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk. The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed. Stay with ABC Columbia News for an update.
WLTX.com
Explaining why you may hear winds howl
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, the Midlands saw near 30 mile per hour howling winds. This noise is actually called Aeolian tones. The definition is: “sound produced by wind when it encounters an obstacle and causes friction.”. Friction produces sound waves which can shrink or expand depending upon...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
WLTX.com
Heavy rain expected on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
AOL Corp
A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area
The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
WMBF
Boil water advisory issued in parts of Hartsville after water main break
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Hartsville area after a water main break, according to city officials. At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the city said the advisory was in effect for the following areas:. Sunset Drive. Clarkston Drive. Moore Street. Kellytown...
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
Cassatt Fire Department construction approved by Kershaw County Council
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County Council met Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on the location of the new Cassatt Fire Station. There's currently a volunteer-based fire station located on Red Church Road, which will soon be closed as the new fire station is in the works down the street on Highway 1, next to the Dollar General.
New aquarium, reptile center to open at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will debut its new aquarium and reptile center this spring. The much-anticipated Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, made possible thanks to the support from the Boyd Foundation, brings a state-of-the-art animal care facility to the zoo. It will also […]
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
WIS-TV
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
Threat prompts lockdown at two Williamsburg Co. schools on Wednesday
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school. Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat. Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is […]
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
