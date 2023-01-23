Read full article on original website
Snow interrupts school for third day in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass — It is the school week that can’t get any traction. Monday, schools closed in Worcester because of snow. “Tuesday, they started school late,” said Sharice Springfield, parent of two boys. “Because Worcester didn’t clean the roads that night.”. Wednesday, the city sent...
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
thisweekinworcester.com
2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday
WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke 7th grader, who collapsed two weeks ago, surprises friends at school
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nevaeh Vieira, the seventh grader who collapsed more than two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school on Tuesday. Vieira suffered a severe asthma attack a few weekends back that led to cardiac arrest and a stroke. She spent days in the hospital, and when she...
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Charles Luster, 2Gether We Eat
ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from Hopkins' interview with Charles Luster,...
Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week
As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday's snow storm, another one is on its way.
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Justin Hurst hosts event to kickoff Springfield mayoral campaign
A Springfield city councilor has kicked-off his campaign for mayor.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
NBC News
Joint-agency search teams scour the Brookfield, Massachusetts area hoping to find missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. in Brookfield, Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was walking away from the home on Main Street where she was staying and headed towards Lewis Field. Brittany was reported missing by her family on January 13. According to Lindsay Corcoran,...
whdh.com
Another Snowy Commute: Snow to flip to rain but not before affecting evening commute
Midday flurries will give way to full-blown snow later in the afternoon as the week’s second snow storm heads through southern New England, flipping the script a bit compared to the previous system. Rather than turn from rain to snow over the course of the day, a batch of...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Dorchester Reporter
State of the City 2023 a place to be and be seen for Dorchester, Mattapan residents
The 2023 State of the City was a packed affair at the new MGM Fenway Music Hall adjacent to Fenway Park on Lansdowne Street – with Mayor Michelle Wu delivering her first address to the city, its residents, and its business leaders. The wonderful new venue is patterned in...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
Boston
Mayor Wu gave her first State of the City address. Here’s what she said.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that she wants to set the city on a path to reach its former peak population while guarding against trends that are already putting pressure on residents because of soaring housing costs. Wu, who in 2021 became the first woman...
Springfield bank accepting applications for college scholarships
Freedom Credit Union is now accepting applications for their 2023 College Scholarship Program.
