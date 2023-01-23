ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday

WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Charles Luster, 2Gether We Eat

ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from Hopkins' interview with Charles Luster,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy