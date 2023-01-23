ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Turnto10.com

Jury acquits Pawtucket police officer in shooting of teen driver

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer was acquitted Thursday on all charges stemming from the shooting of a teenager in June 2021. The teen driver’s parents told NBC 10 News that they’re disgusted and heartbroken for their son and worry the officer could do something like this again.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Student stabbed at Hope High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that a student was stabbed at Hope High School. Police did not immediately release the student's age or details about what happened. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated. No arrests have been made. Separately, police said a...
WTNH

Ledyard man arrested for entering neighbor’s home, assaulting woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman. Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the […]
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

Man accused of vandalizing statues inside Fall River church

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man is accused of damaging statues inside a Catholic Church in Fall River. Staff members at Good Shepherd Church said they reported the vandalism to police. Deacon Alan Thadeu said the basement serves as a warming center for the city of Fall River.
FALL RIVER, MA
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

Two People Sentenced In Separate Traffic Deaths

Two Rhode Islanders have been sentenced for vehicular deaths. Jason Grilli of Pawtucket was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend, Erika Belcourt. Prosecutors say Grilli ran over Belcourt during an argument in the parking lot of her residence at the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole

A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
COVENTRY, RI

