FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man found guilty in 2013 Warwick murder
The fate of a man accused of killing a jogger in Warwick City park nearly a decade ago is expected on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Michael Soares found guilty of murder in killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A judge on Friday found Michael Soares guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park in 2013. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. A previous story continues below. Soares is charged with killing 66-year-old Jack Fay who was jogging...
Turnto10.com
Jury acquits Pawtucket police officer in shooting of teen driver
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer was acquitted Thursday on all charges stemming from the shooting of a teenager in June 2021. The teen driver’s parents told NBC 10 News that they’re disgusted and heartbroken for their son and worry the officer could do something like this again.
Turnto10.com
Man says his Providence home was broken into twice in the same night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is sharing his terrifying account of when he says someone broke into his home Sunday night and didn't want to leave. Greg Tomamicho told NBC 10 a man broke into his home on Barnes Street twice before police moved in to de-escalate the situation.
Turnto10.com
Student stabbed at Hope High School
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that a student was stabbed at Hope High School. Police did not immediately release the student's age or details about what happened. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated. No arrests have been made. Separately, police said a...
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
Ledyard man arrested for entering neighbor’s home, assaulting woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman. Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the […]
ABC6.com
Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
Man gets up to 12 years in prison for ‘fentanyl delivery service’
A lockbox and safe containing the powerful painkiller was found inside the bedroom of his girlfriend's two children, prosecutors said.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of vandalizing statues inside Fall River church
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man is accused of damaging statues inside a Catholic Church in Fall River. Staff members at Good Shepherd Church said they reported the vandalism to police. Deacon Alan Thadeu said the basement serves as a warming center for the city of Fall River.
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
Barrington rollover sends 1 to hospital
Barrington police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Wednesday night.
iheart.com
Two People Sentenced In Separate Traffic Deaths
Two Rhode Islanders have been sentenced for vehicular deaths. Jason Grilli of Pawtucket was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend, Erika Belcourt. Prosecutors say Grilli ran over Belcourt during an argument in the parking lot of her residence at the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole
A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
ABC6.com
Five people, including girl, accused of driven stolen car out of Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that five people, including a girl, were arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said that shortly after midnight, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen the day prior in Taunton. The black 2017 Honda Accord was driving...
Woman gets 7 years for deadly DUI crash
The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
