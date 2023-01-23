A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO