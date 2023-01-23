Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Saturday snow chance; Arctic blast this weekend
Isolated pockets of rain/snow/mix moved through the state overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. These have since come to an end, and we’re trending in a drier direction for most of Friday. There will be plenty of sun to go around, with partly cloudy skies on average. High...
klkntv.com
Temperatures backing off on Wednesday
You’ll likely notice more of a chill to the air on Wednesday as cooler air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are sitting in the middle and upper-20s for most, and that is about where they hover for the first part of the day. Temperatures should gradually cool as the day progresses, especially during the mid to late afternoon.
klkntv.com
Blustery Thursday, warmer Friday
The next few day will be a little up and down with highs struggling on Thursday, warmer on Friday, then chilly again on Saturday. Then, the bottom drops out and we’ll be dealing with some very cold air for much of next week. On this day in history, Lincoln...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: More typical late-January weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, blustery northwest winds, chilly temperatures, and perhaps some flurries or scattered light snow showers are possible as we head into the day on Wednesday as the forecast for the next few days remains very January-like. Headlining the forecast over the next week though will be a couple chances for some light accumulating snow and the return of cold, arctic air this weekend and through the week next week.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with the potential for patchy AM fog to get your day started. We’ll see breaks of sun but overall more cloud cover than sunshine Tuesday reaching for a high of 37 in the Metro after a start in the teens.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s 402 Creamery sells out of Runza-themed ice cream flavor in minutes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It didn’t take long for 402 Creamery to sell out of its new Runza-themed ice cream flavor. The Lincoln ice cream shop partnered with Runza to release a chili and cinnamon roll-flavored ice cream on Thursday. Customers lined up around the block at 402...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
WOWT
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
1011now.com
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
klkntv.com
Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
klkntv.com
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: helmets, children’s pajama sets and candles
LINCOLN, Neb.(KLKN)- Sakar International is recalling over 33,000 of its multi-purpose helmets. The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
