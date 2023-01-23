LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, blustery northwest winds, chilly temperatures, and perhaps some flurries or scattered light snow showers are possible as we head into the day on Wednesday as the forecast for the next few days remains very January-like. Headlining the forecast over the next week though will be a couple chances for some light accumulating snow and the return of cold, arctic air this weekend and through the week next week.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO