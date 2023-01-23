Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Some of George Santos’ Top Donors Apparently Don’t Even Exist, Report Says
More than a dozen major donations to George Santos’ 2020 congressional campaign came from donors who appear to not exist, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. Santos’ congressional campaign reported in 2020 that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each maxed out by contributing $2,800 to his campaign. But no one in the U.S. has either name, according to the report, and the address listed also doesn’t exist. More than $30,000 of the money raised for Santos’ campaign came from people who don’t appear to exist, although it’s illegal to donate money to a campaign under a false name. One donor, who told Mother Jones he’s a friend of Santos, said he didn’t make the $2,800 donation Santos listed on his FEC filing. The questionable funding reveal comes as the FEC considers a criminal probe of Santos over his newly listed campaign treasurer, who has claimed he isn’t actually the congressman’s treasurer. Santos has also yet to explain how he donated $700,000 of his own money to his latest campaign after he reported an inconsistent financial history in campaign filings.Read it at Mother Jones
