PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Announcing the 7th Annual Ultimate House
In Spring 2022, Pittsburgh Magazine launched the 7th annual Ultimate House at a luncheon held at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, located in Settler’s Cabin Park in Collier and North Fayette townships. Bobby & Megan Steele shared their vision for Hawk Hill and the Ultimate House with dozens of the top brands and businesses in home construction and design in this region.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement
Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
Event space opens in former car dealership in Scott Township
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — What used to be a car dealership in Scott Township is now a place for whatever you want it to be. "We really want to cater to the community," said event coordinator Sarah Schwarztrauber. It's called "Village Venu," and the staff wants to hear your...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: The Top 10 Uses for an Old Stone Pier
The noted con man George C. Parker made a dubious living selling things he did not own to unsuspecting victims. Unlike less imaginative swindlers, though, Parker peddled whole landmarks, convincing his marks that he held the deed to iconic locales such as the Statue of Liberty, Grant’s Tomb and (most famously) the Brooklyn Bridge.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Fresh Ideas
When I moved to Pittsburgh, my husband and I lived temporarily with his mother in the South Hills until we could find our own place. My husband had already joined a Downtown law firm; he asked me to take the bus one night into the city to join him for dinner. He instructed me to get off at Fifth Avenue and Wood Street. But as the bus motored through Downtown, it passed intersection after intersection without any street signs. I ended up getting off several streets away from our intended meeting spot, totally lost. — I couldn’t believe a major city like Pittsburgh wouldn’t have street signs. The response? “Everyone is from Pittsburgh, so they know where everything is.”
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Per Your Recommendation: Indian Cuisine And Community Spirit Make Bombay To Burgh A Welcome Addition
(Per Your Recommendation is a new, regular column about the eateries you hold dear. From swanky spots and roadside diners to neighborhood gems and gotta-try food trucks, I want to taste everything the Pittsburgh region has to offer. Pub grub, ethnic cuisine, fine dining, takeout — it’s all “fare” game. Please email your suggestions to klocklin@pittsburghmagazine.com.)
Weekend Planner: LEGOs and art collections
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Thursday and the weekend is in our view! The first gallery crawl of the new year is happening in the cultural district and there's, of course, wonderful art and exhibits but this crawl is dedicated to an artist who recently passed away - Natiq Jalil. The "Coloured Section Black Artists Collective" was founded by Jalil and he'll be created with art and music. It will be a very powerful tribute. There are also other exhibits spread out throughout the district and a night market to shop locally. It all kicks off tomorrow night at 5:30. Full details and more can be found on their website at this link. Also, this Saturday is International LEGO Day and for the adults who still love LEGOs, you don't want to miss the celebration at Ross Park Mall with Steel City LUG. That stands for "LEGO User Group." You'll be able to see a live build and creative displays as well as check out the LEGO Store inside the mall. The details can be found on Facebook.
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more
Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details.
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Diego Traviezo & Katie Muzzio’s Love Story Is Just Like the Movies
The early days of the relationship between Katie Muzzio and Diego Traviezo played like a rom-com montage. The couple — Katie, a New Jersey native in Pittsburgh for school, and Diego, a Miami transplant in town for work — met in 2017 through mutual friends and found themselves at the same game nights and holiday gatherings. Soon, those chance encounters evolved into dinner dates. Diego taught Katie how to drive a stick shift, his knack for teaching revealing his exceptional patience. She was studying to become a pharmacist, and Diego appreciated her intelligence and genuine care for others. “I really liked the energy Katie had,” Diego says. “Whenever you talk to her, you always feel really important and like she cares a lot about what you’re saying.”
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
Commissioners approve plans for Raising Cane's in Oakland
Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to convert an existing restaurant in the city’s Oakland neighborhood into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The restaurant chain is planning to open a location at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown
Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
