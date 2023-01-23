Brit Miller named St. Teresa head football coach

DECATUR (WCIA) — St. Teresa has promoted defensive coordinator Brit Miller to become its next head coach for the 2023 season.

The former Illinois linebacker had been on Mark Ramsey’s staff for three seasons, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 32-1 record over that time. This is Miller’s first head coaching gig after stops as a coordinator at Eisenhower, Mt. Zion, and Monticello.

“Brit Miller is the perfect fit to lead the St. Teresa Football program. He is well respected throughout the community and has a wealth of experience to assure the success of the program into the future,” said St. Teresa principal Larry Daly.

Ramsey announced his retirement from coaching earlier in January, leaving after winning the 2A State championship.

