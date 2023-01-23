ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Brit Miller named St. Teresa head football coach

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7W2w_0kOkjQfC00

DECATUR (WCIA) — St. Teresa has promoted defensive coordinator Brit Miller to become its next head coach for the 2023 season.

The former Illinois linebacker had been on Mark Ramsey’s staff for three seasons, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 32-1 record over that time. This is Miller’s first head coaching gig after stops as a coordinator at Eisenhower, Mt. Zion, and Monticello.

“Brit Miller is the perfect fit to lead the St. Teresa Football program. He is well respected throughout the community and has a wealth of experience to assure the success of the program into the future,” said St. Teresa principal Larry Daly.

Ramsey announced his retirement from coaching earlier in January, leaving after winning the 2A State championship.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Report: QB John Paddock transfers to Illinois

WCIA — Illinois football has added transfer quarterback John Paddock from Ball State, according to a report by the Athletic. The former Cardinal spent five seasons in Muncie, but only became the starter in 2022. He had 2,718 yards while starting all 12 games, with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has one year of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini QB Luke Altmyer getting to know new team

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is on campus and spoke to the media today about his decision to transfer to Illinois. The former Ole Miss sophomore still has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at the University of Mississippi, Altmyer played five games as the backup and one his sophomore […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for Urbana woman wanted on battery charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges. Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death

Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Hickman at the buzzer

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday night’s home game against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 14-2 on the season. But with only a couple seconds left in a tie game, Bruins center Jayda Porter rose up and sunk a buzzer-beater in the paint to give Rock Bridge a 54-52 win over the Kewpies. Porter took control down low with 18 points in the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
WCIA

Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Birthday girl gives a special gift

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – At 11 years old Layke Sanstrom has decided she wants to give back every year on her birthday. So, instead of presents and toys, she asks her friends and family to bring donations for the local animal shelter. Her family and friends delivered. Layke was able to give the Douglas […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Leonard wins Athlete of the Week

GILMAN (WCIA) — Cannon Leonard is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Iroquois West basketball player is averaging 18.4 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, leading the team to 10-straight wins and a 17-3 overall record heading into Friday night’s big game against Salt Fork. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior center has been […]
IROQUOIS, IL
WCIA

Man hit by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy