wymt.com
Pikeville beats Danville to move on to All “A” Semifinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish. Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals. Kyera Thornsbury led the Panthers (19-4) with 22 points. Trinity Rowe added 19 points and Rylee Theiss grabbed 12 rebounds. The...
wymt.com
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 26, 2023)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly quiet day of basketball outside of the All “A” State Tournament in Richmond with a few upsets on tap. Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62 (All “A” State First Round) Martin County 50, Harlan 49 (All “A” State First...
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
wymt.com
Pikeville girls cruise past Carlisle County to advance to All “A” Quarterfinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers had no problems at EKU on Wednesday. The Pikeville girls basketball team made light work of Carlisle County, winning 76-23 to advance to the All “A” State Quarterfinals. ”I think the biggest thing is you know when you come down here you...
wymt.com
Jackson County girls falls to Bishop Brossart in All “A” first round
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It just wasn’t the Lady Generals’ night on Wednesday. Jackson County went cold in the second half, falling to Bishop Brossart 51-42 in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament. Abby Gilbert led all scorers with 22 points for the...
wymt.com
Matt Rhymer named head football coach at Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Cumberlands head coach Matt Rhymer is set to take over the football program at Whitley County High School. Last season Rhymer served as defensive coordinator for the Colonels. He previously led the University of the Cumberlands Patriots to two national playoff games. Whitley County...
wymt.com
Cincinnati Reds Caravan makes stop at Mountain Arts Center
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cincinnati Reds Caravan made a stop at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Thursday. The event was hosted by WMDJ Radio and saw Cincinnati Reds General Manager and Vice President Nick Krall, Outfielder TJ Friedl, minor leaguers Nick Northcutt and Casey Legumina, as well as radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall interact with local fans.
harlancountysports.com
Noe honored as member of 1,000-point club
Harlan’s Kylie Noe was honored for recently scoring her 1,000th point in her high school career. She joined Harlan’s 1,000-point club with her 21-point effort against Letcher Central on Tuesday. She is pictured with Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm Rowe and Harlan HIgh School Principal Britt Lawson.
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
wymt.com
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment. “We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand...
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
2023 Appy Award finalists announced
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the nominees have been named for one of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest awards shows. On Monday, the finalists for all the categories from the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, also known as the Appys, were announced during a live stream at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
wymt.com
Frontier line thefts cause thousands in losses to Williamson W.Va. business
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two businesses are reporting losses because Frontier services have been out for days at a time. Paul Price is the CEO of Precision Heating, Cooling, and Electric. One of his locations is situated on Williamson’s West Side. Along with Appalachian Tire Company across the street, the two businesses say they are experiencing significant losses when calls cannot be accepted.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
wymt.com
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2011, officials at the Lincoln Memorial University had the idea to create a College of Veterinarian Medicine on the campus in Harrogate. The first class graduated in 2018, marking the 30th school in the United States to produce veterinarians. Today the school is the largest...
wymt.com
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
wymt.com
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
