ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Restaurateur Planning New North Tuscaloosa Locations for Avenue Pub & Wine Market

One of Tuscaloosa's best-known restaurateurs is planning to bring two of his already established concepts north of the Black Warrior River. Craig Williams, the owner and operator of both the iconic Avenue Pub and the nearby Wine Market, will build brand new locations for both off Rice Mine Road beside the Village at Northbank, where several businesses and the Urban Cookhouse are already open.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here

The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Praise 93.3

City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims

Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more

Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Sneak peek at Uproot Brewing, a NEW brewery opening mid-February [PHOTOS]

Uproot Brewing is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in the former Ghost Train location along 3rd Avenue South! Owned by Nate Darnell—former head brewer for Ferus Artisan Ales—Uproot Brewing is The Magic City’s newest brewery and is planning to open in mid-February. Keep reading for all the details!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
thehomewoodstar.com

Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday

Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy