Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Lebanon-Express
Sharon Stone lists Robert De Niro among her few non-misogynistic co-stars
Sharon Stone has never been afraid of voicing her opinions, and the blonde bombshell recently opened up about the many misogynistic men she’s worked with in Hollywood over the years, though she made a point of exempting Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.
Lebanon-Express
Gerard Butler 'almost killed' Hilary Swank while filming movie
During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his action-thriller Plane the actor revealed Hilary got injured while they were filming a scene from their movie.
Lebanon-Express
Lady Gaga hails Taylor Swift as ‘really brave’ for revealing eating disorder
Lady Gaga has hailed Taylor Swift as “really brave” for revealing she suffered an eating disorder and body image issues early in her career, after her own battle with anorexia and bulimia.
