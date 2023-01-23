ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Torrey Pines students lead successful blood drive

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

Torrey Pines students Nethra Mahendran and Minseo Kwan organized a drive to collect lifesaving blood for the San Diego Blood Bank on Jan. 15 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The students had hoped to have 22 participants and were thrilled to have 25 donors that day.

Nethra and Minseo created Operation Bloodmobile, a project dedicated to supporting San Diego Blood Bank’s greatest needs, including a new bloodmobile. In addition to their blood donations, they collected $90 that day for a total of $1,000 in funds raised.

Local businesses Jimbo’s, Handel’s, Happy Lemon, Tiffany Lund Custom Cakes, and Batch and Box sponsored the student event.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of San Marcos Street Closure for Storm Drain Construction Activity

The City of San Marcos will be performing storm drain construction activity beginning on Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a street closure on east bound of North City Drive from South Twin Oaks Valley Road to June Way. There will not be flaggers in the area to assist drivers. We encourage drivers to use alternative routes and to drive cautiously if you’re within the construction area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego

Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
652
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy