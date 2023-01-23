ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Farmers week opens with seasoned pros — and wide-eyed students — getting first glimpse of Torrey Pines

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Mxk_0kOkhu1I00
Students from Millennial Tech Middle School watch a ball while measuring green speed with a stimpmeter at Torrey Pines. (Adriana Heldiz / U-T)

The entrants for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines began arriving Monday morning, eager to get in practice rounds and their first glimpse of the golf course.

The PGA Tour pros were greeted by sunshine and a light breeze off the Pacific Ocean. Torrey's North and South were an eye-rubbing green, the result of recent rains.

Sunshine is forecast throughout the week, with temperatures expected to be in the same range — the low 60s — that golfers aspire to reach on the course.

The pros weren’t the only ones getting a first look at the course.

Near the North’s 14th hole, four dozen seventh-graders from Millennial Tech Middle School also got their first look at the course.

For most of them, it marked their first look at any course.

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students were invited to the First Green event put on by the San Diego Chapter of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

“How many of you have ever been on a golf course?” they were asked.

One hand went up.

And that student was referring to a miniature golf outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fwXf_0kOkhu1I00
Millennial Tech Middle School students learn about the science of soil during an outing Monday at Torrey Pines. (Adriana Heldiz / U-T)

The students spent the three-hour outreach activity learning about such things as grass varieties and soil conditions, water usage and even how drone technology assists golf course superintendents.

They learned how holes are cut for the cups and how to use a stimpmeter to measure green speeds.

There was even a section learning about wildlife and the environment, which provided instruction on how on how to keep hazardous materials out of the ocean.

It was the opportunity to educate and maybe spark a young mind.

“It’s all about awareness of not only the game of golf, but that there are careers in golf as well,” said Leann Cooper, the GCSAA's senior manager of chapter services. “It’s to encourage kids that science and math are in the world around them. It’s not just in the classroom.

“And that you don’t have to be a Nobel Prize-winning physicist to have a STEM career. There are STEM careers all around us, and they can take their careers in a lot of different directions.”

During a lunch break, pros Rickie Fowler and Michael Herrera shared their stories with the students, followed by a Q&A.

The kids cut to the chase.

“What is your current net worth?” one student asked.

“Throw out a number,” Fowler said. “I’ll tell you higher or lower.”

“$2,000,” said one.

“$300,000,” shouted out another.

Finally, when one kid said, “Three mil,” Fowler responded, “I’m going to take the over.”

Added Fowler: “If you make birdies, you can make a lot of money.”

Informed that the 2023 Farmers winner will receive more than $1.5 million, one student said: “Let me start playing golf.”

The players also were asked how old they were when they started playing. Fowler, a Murrieta native, started at 2 1/2. Herrera was 10.

Also, “Who’s the most famous person in your phone?”

Herrera said NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott. Fowler said Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan.

The golfers also were asked if family and friends support them when they wanted to turn pro.

“My family has always been supportive with what I wanted to do,” said Herrera. “I had a couple of friends who thought I wasn’t ready. I think you’ve got to believe in yourself and have that support system.”

While large crowds follow some of the game’s biggest names, there are others whose gallery won’t be much bigger than family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1Tau_0kOkhu1I00
Keegan Bradley gets in a practice round Monday afternoon before the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. (Adriana Heldiz / U-T)

It should be a good walk this week.

While recent rain made San Diego soggy for a few days, it wasn’t enough to create any problems on the coastal course.

“The weather is really a non-story as far as impact for us,” Farmers tournament director Marty Gorsich said.

While the rain was consistent, it was not accompanied by high wind that can create problems. No temporary structures in place for the Farmers were damaged. Even more notable, no trees were lost.

“The intensity comes when you factor wind into the equation,” Gorsich said. “Trees don’t fall because of rain. Trees fall because the ground gets saturated and then the wind just pushes and pushes on them and the root systems give way.

“We didn’t have that crazy 50 mph coastal winds thing going on. That would have been a different story.”

San Diego is known for being “sunny and 72,” but Torrey Pines has seen its share of severe weather — driving rain, high winds, lightning and, of course, fog — during tournament week the past decade.

Look for blue skies this week.

“Everything we’re seeing now looks good,” Gorsich said.

Monday qualifiers

A pair of amateurs grabbed two of the final four spots in the 156-man Farmers field during Monday's open qualifier event at Murrieta's Bear Creek Golf Club.

Amateur Caleb Surratt was the medalist with a 3-under 69. Harrison Kingsley, a senior on the University of San Diego golf team from Murrieta, and pros Spencer Levin and Robert Garrigus all shot 71 to earn the other three spots.

Surrat, an 18-year-old freshman at Tennessee, was given a sponsors exemption to The American Express last week in La Quinta. He shot 71, 69, 69 to get to minus-7, but missed the final-round cut by three strokes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

How golf courses are adapting to a changing world

SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of golf fans are watching the world's top golfers tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament sits on towering cliffs that stand starkly against the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. But in that backdrop sits a worrying reminder of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks

Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego

Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AGU Blogosphere

A coastal cliff collapse at Blacks Beach, San Diego, California

A coastal cliff collapse at Blacks Beach, San Diego, California. On 20 January 2023 a large section of coastal cliff failed at Blacks Beach in San Diego, California. The landslide was captured on a video that has been posted to Youtube by Kent Ameyaro. It is well worth viewing:- .
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!

If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
128K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy