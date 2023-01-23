ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skinny Cow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 7-week-old puppy Skinny Cow find a forever home. Skinny Cow and her litter mates were found by a family and have been with the SPCA of East Texas since they were 4-weeks-old. Skinny Cow will be available for adoption next week.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner

Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k

There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.  Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.  “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!

When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
CHANDLER, TX
ketk.com

Family Circle of Care shares services they offer for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview

Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX

