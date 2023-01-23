ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Proud" Hilary Duff Reacts to A Cinderella Story Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge's Success

We're so glad she had that talk. You know, the one about how Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely killing it? Hilary Duff is so proud of her A Cinderella Story co-star. "I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge," the Lizzie McGuire alum said on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Like, it's been really cool to see."
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday

Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Are Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Watch: Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer. This isn't all that her heart can hold. While appearing on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katharine McPhee discussed her thoughts on expanding her family with David Foster after welcoming their 23-month old son Rennie in 2021.
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery

Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...

Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9. And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later. "It's definitely been...
Jessie James Decker Reveals How She's Mastered the Art of Ignoring Mom-Shamers

Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism. Jessie James Decker isn't messing around when it comes to her family. The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently shared insight into how she tackles online critics, especially if social media comments are geared toward her and Eric Decker's three kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview

Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
