Read full article on original website
Related
"Proud" Hilary Duff Reacts to A Cinderella Story Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge's Success
We're so glad she had that talk. You know, the one about how Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely killing it? Hilary Duff is so proud of her A Cinderella Story co-star. "I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge," the Lizzie McGuire alum said on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Like, it's been really cool to see."
BookTok Can't Calm Down Over Blake Lively's Next Movie Role
Blake Lively is entering the world of Colleen Hoover. The actress, 35, will star in the movie adaptation of the best-selling romance novel It Ends With Us, E! News confirms. She'll act alongside...
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
Kim Kardashian Shares Post on the "F--king Little Joy You Have Left"
Kim Kardashian knows how to espresso her feelings. The SKIMS founder took to TikTok on Jan. 23 with a memorable message on joy. As seen in the clip, Kim starts the video by putting a face serum...
MDLLA's Josh Flagg Calls Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd "F--king Nuts" in Explosive Midseason Trailer
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases tension with both the realtor's ex-husband Bobby Boyd and his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Their First Baby Together
Shemar Moore is ecstatic about taking on his biggest role yet: becoming a dad. The S.W.A.T star recently shared he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together. Their newest arrival comes nearly two weeks after the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "Ya boy is officially...
Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and More Stars Celebrate the Arrival of Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Nothing in this world compares to this amount of love. After Paris Hilton shared she and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby, the Paris in Love star received an outpouring of well wishes from family, friends and fans alike on social media.
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday
Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
See Josh Flagg & Ex-Husband's Shocking Fight in MDLLA Trailer
Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases...
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Are Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...
Watch: Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer. This isn't all that her heart can hold. While appearing on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katharine McPhee discussed her thoughts on expanding her family with David Foster after welcoming their 23-month old son Rennie in 2021.
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...
Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9. And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later. "It's definitely been...
Jessie James Decker Reveals How She's Mastered the Art of Ignoring Mom-Shamers
Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism. Jessie James Decker isn't messing around when it comes to her family. The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently shared insight into how she tackles online critics, especially if social media comments are geared toward her and Eric Decker's three kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.
Harry & Meghan Director Slams Buckingham Palace for Trying to "Discredit" Netflix Docuseries
Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus is taking a stand against the crown. The documentary filmmaker recently criticized Buckingham Palace over its alleged conduct regarding the Netflix series which detailed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rifts with royalty, as told by the couple.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview
Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0