We're so glad she had that talk. You know, the one about how Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely killing it? Hilary Duff is so proud of her A Cinderella Story co-star. "I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge," the Lizzie McGuire alum said on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Like, it's been really cool to see."

2 HOURS AGO