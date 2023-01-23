MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe named John Hartwell as its new Athletic Director. Hartwell has previously served as Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University, has served in athletic administration at Georgia State University and The University of Mississippi, and has experience in financial roles in the private sector. ULM will hold a formal press conference to introduce Hartwell Monday afternoon.

MONROE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO