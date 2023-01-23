ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA

Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the...
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe named John Hartwell as its new Athletic Director. Hartwell has previously served as Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University, has served in athletic administration at Georgia State University and The University of Mississippi, and has experience in financial roles in the private sector. ULM will hold a formal press conference to introduce Hartwell Monday afternoon.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Cedar Creek School’s senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA

