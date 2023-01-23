Read full article on original website
West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to host a complimentary breakfast on February 6th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, at 9:00 AM the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a complimentary breakfast for business owners. This event will be held at 112 Professional Drive West Monroe, La. This event will be an opportunity to discover the value of community involvement.
Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit. The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat...
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the...
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
Downtown Ruston to host Beer Crawl event on March 17th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On March 17, 2023, According to officials, Ruston, Louisiana will be hosting a Beer Crawl event. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, 2023, at noon.
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Local developers, agencies breathe new life into historic Miller-Roy building, reopening on February 2nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In downtown Monroe, the historic Miller-Roy building, which previously played a significant role in African American culture, is now formally reopening to the public on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:00 PM and this event will take place at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, La.
High School Secretary is Out of a Job after Calling MLK Day “N-Word Day”
I thought most snarky comments about Black holidays were about Juneteenth but apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a topic of conversation too. A secretary at a Louisiana high school made a wack joke referring to the holiday as N****r Day in a text that got exposed and ended up costing her job, according to a Daily Mail report.
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director...
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe named John Hartwell as its new Athletic Director. Hartwell has previously served as Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University, has served in athletic administration at Georgia State University and The University of Mississippi, and has experience in financial roles in the private sector. ULM will hold a formal press conference to introduce Hartwell Monday afternoon.
Cedar Creek School’s senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million […]
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school's Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana where racist remarks were made about about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
